Without a dedicated system, tracking coaching hours feels like trying to coach blindfolded. Here’s the impact on sports coaches without tailored time tracking:
Automated reminders make sure no practice or session slips through the cracks.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-ready coaching logs.
Workload views show real-time training commitments, helping balance coach focus.
Every time entry is logged and export-ready for league audits or insurance purposes.
Tag hours by sport, session type, or athlete group for detailed reporting.
ClickUp automates reminders, summaries, and follow-ups so time tracking happens quietly in the background.
Coaching teams and organizations that depend on precise time management
No chasing, no spreadsheets, no guesswork. Brain handles it all for you.
Set session deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “How much time was spent on drills?” and get instant answers.
Automatic summaries of coaching hours, workloads, and progress are ready when you are.
Meetings, drills, and feedback sessions are logged and linked to the right athletes automatically.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.
Brain detects missing logs and unusual patterns early, protecting your coaching staff and athletes.