Without a dedicated time tracking system, sports clubs face ongoing operational hurdles:
Automated reminders from ClickUp guarantee all practice hours are recorded ahead of critical deadlines.
Approval workflows in ClickUp secure records, ensuring trustworthy data for evaluations and payments.
Workload views reveal when athletes or coaches approach capacity, helping prevent burnout.
ClickUp retains every entry and change with detailed logs ready for regulatory reviews.
Tag hours to specific squads or competitions, generating detailed, exportable reports.
Automated alerts and summaries let your staff focus on coaching, not paperwork.
Teams and staff needing precise time insights to optimize performance and operations
No more tedious follow-ups or manual reconciliations. Let Brain handle it all.
Set your deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “Where is time being spent?” and get immediate answers.
Brain delivers automatic overviews of time, workloads, and progress exactly when you need them.
Discussions, strategy sessions, and meetings get logged and linked to the right tasks automatically.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates detailed reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to avoid payroll or compliance problems.