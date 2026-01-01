Time Tracking Software for Speech Therapists

Tailored Time Tracking for Speech and Language Therapists

Accurately log therapy sessions, streamline billing, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle reminders and reports so you can focus on your clients.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges Unique to Speech Therapy

Why Speech and Language Therapists Need Specialized Time Tracking Software

Tracking therapy hours manually creates obstacles that impact care and administration:

  • Inconsistent session logging — risking inaccurate billing and client records
  • Time-consuming manual entries — pulling you away from client interaction
  • Difficulty monitoring clinician capacity — leading to overload or underutilization
  • Complex compliance requirements — audits become stressful without clear records
  • Delayed approvals and follow-ups — causing billing and payroll hold-ups
  • Disconnected data — therapy notes and time logs live in separate places
  • Verifying contractor hours is challenging — complicating freelancer payments
  • Lack of actionable insights — decision-making relies on incomplete information
Old Ways vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Doesn't Serve Speech and Language Therapists Well

Fragmented systems and manual steps slow your practice down.

Conventional Approaches

  • Logging sessions on paper or spreadsheets prone to errors
  • No real-time oversight into submitted hours
  • Approvals happen ad hoc, with no clear audit trail
  • Therapy notes and time tracking are not linked
  • Scheduling and workload management done separately
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or missing

ClickUp Time Tracking for Therapists

  • Centralized, secure submission and locking of therapy hours
  • Instant visibility into clinician schedules and hours
  • Built-in approval workflows with clear audit history
  • Seamless integration of notes, tasks, and time
  • Workload visualization to balance caseloads effectively
  • Compliance-ready records exportable anytime
Transform Your Workflow

Unlock Powerful Benefits with Dedicated Time Tracking for Speech Therapists

Outdated tools hold your therapy practice back. Here's what ClickUp enables:
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Therapy Session Is Logged Before Billing

Automations send timely reminders so no session slips through the cracks.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Insurance and Payroll

Approval processes and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-ready records.

ClickUp Views

Spot Clinician Overload Early and Prevent Burnout

Workload views reveal real-time capacity so you can adjust assignments proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Reviews with Confidence

Complete logs and edit histories are exportable for smooth audits.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Therapy Hours by Client or Program

Tag time entries to generate detailed, actionable reports for stakeholders.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Administrative Time Spent on Tracking and Reporting

AI-driven reminders and summaries save hours each week so you can focus on care.

Start Tracking Therapy Time Precisely Without Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Speech Therapist Time Tracking Software

Professionals and teams focused on delivering effective, compliant therapy services

If You're a Speech Therapy Practice Owner

  • Eliminate manual timesheet chasing. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify missing logs without sifting through emails
  • Approve sessions with a single click. Entries lock instantly for accuracy
  • Enter every billing cycle with trustworthy, finalized data

If You're a Clinical Speech Therapist

  • Monitor your caseload capacity to avoid burnout
  • Rebalance workloads using real-time Workload view without extra meetings
  • Forget follow-up emails. ClickUp Brain handles all reminders
  • Approve your own or team hours swiftly and focus on client care
ClickUp Brain Powers Your Workflow

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

No more manual chasing or tedious reports. Let AI do the heavy lifting.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Reminding Therapists Manually

Set deadlines once. Brain sends personalized reminders and flags missing logs autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t logged sessions today?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and progress await you.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Unlogged Client Interactions Automatically

Meetings and informal notes get mapped to the right therapy tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing entries and unusual time patterns early to protect payroll accuracy.

Common Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Speech and Language Therapists

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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