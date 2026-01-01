Tracking therapy hours manually creates obstacles that impact care and administration:
Automations send timely reminders so no session slips through the cracks.
Approval processes and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-ready records.
Workload views reveal real-time capacity so you can adjust assignments proactively.
Complete logs and edit histories are exportable for smooth audits.
Tag time entries to generate detailed, actionable reports for stakeholders.
AI-driven reminders and summaries save hours each week so you can focus on care.
Professionals and teams focused on delivering effective, compliant therapy services
No more manual chasing or tedious reports. Let AI do the heavy lifting.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends personalized reminders and flags missing logs autonomously.
Ask questions like “Who hasn’t logged sessions today?” and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and progress await you.
Meetings and informal notes get mapped to the right therapy tasks.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without manual effort.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual time patterns early to protect payroll accuracy.