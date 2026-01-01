Without specialized tools, solar operators face hidden costs and inefficiencies that impact energy output and project timelines:
Automated reminders guarantee timely submission of crew timesheets before billing cycles.
Built-in approvals and locked entries provide dependable data for compliance and payroll.
Workload views highlight overcapacity early, letting you redistribute tasks proactively.
Complete logs and export-ready reports keep you compliant and ready for inspection.
Tag hours for precise budget reporting and financial forecasting.
Automations handle reminders and summaries, freeing your team to focus on operations.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated reminders and flags missing submissions.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where hours were spent and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of labor hours, workloads, and project progress.
Brain logs discussions and links them to the correct tasks without manual entry.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports autonomously.
Brain identifies missing or irregular entries early to protect your payroll accuracy.