Time Tracking Software for Solar Companies

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Solar Industry Teams

Monitor field hours, streamline project time approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to automate follow-ups effortlessly.
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Challenges

Why Solar Companies Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without a dedicated time tracking system, solar companies face operational inefficiencies and costly errors:

  • Field timesheets often arrive late or incomplete, delaying project billing and payroll
  • Manual data entry leads to inaccuracies that can misrepresent labor costs
  • Limited visibility into technician workloads causes uneven scheduling and burnout
  • Regulatory compliance risks increase without a solid audit trail for labor hours
  • Managers waste time chasing missing timesheets instead of overseeing operations
  • Disconnected time data from project milestones hinders timely decision-making
  • Verifying subcontractor hours is complex, leading to billing disputes
  • Inability to confidently report labor expenses affects budgeting and forecasting
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Solutions Don’t Meet Solar Industry Needs

Fragmented systems and manual processes slow down your solar projects and obscure key insights.

Legacy Time Tracking Methods

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets collected manually from crews
  • Delayed visibility into hours until post-project review
  • Approval chains handled via email with no centralized record
  • Time entries disconnected from installation tasks and project timelines
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions and past experience
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking for Solar Teams

  • Digital timesheets submitted and locked within one platform
  • Real-time access to technician hours and project progress
  • Built-in approvals with automated reminders and audit trails
  • Time, tasks, and solar projects fully integrated for clarity
  • Workload views that balance crew capacity against actual hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records to meet regulatory standards
Solar Industry Benefits

Unlock Operational Excellence with Solar-Focused Time Tracking

Inflexible tools and delayed data hold back solar teams from maximizing efficiency.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Installation Hour Is Accounted For

ClickUp automations send reminders so solar crews submit accurate timesheets before project billing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data Straight to Payroll

With ClickUp, approvals and locked entries guarantee payroll-ready labor records every time.

ClickUp Views

Spot Technician Overload Before It Impacts Project Quality

Workload views reveal real-time capacity versus scheduled hours, enabling proactive adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Enter Audits Confidently with Complete Labor Documentation

ClickUp logs every entry and edit with export-ready audit trails for compliance assurance.

ClickUp Reports

Show Project Managers Exactly Where Time Is Spent

Tag hours by solar project or phase and generate detailed, actionable reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Manual Time Tracking Tasks

Automated reminders and reports let time tracking run quietly in the background.

Start Tracking Solar Project Hours Without Hassle

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Who Benefits

Which Solar Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Teams where precise time data translates directly into project success.

If You’re a Solar Project Manager

  • Eliminate timesheet delays. Automated reminders keep crews on schedule
  • Quickly identify missing submissions without sifting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets in one click. Locked entries prevent unauthorized changes
  • Approach project closeout with accurate, verified labor data every time

If You’re a Solar Field Supervisor

  • Monitor technician workloads to prevent burnout and maintain quality
  • Reallocate tasks seamlessly using Workload view, no separate tools required
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve field hours swiftly and keep your focus on project execution
AI-Driven Efficiency for Solar Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Follow-Up

No chasing timesheets, generating reports, or manual audits. Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once. Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Time Tracking Insights

Ask questions like “Which crews haven’t submitted timesheets?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Fully Prepared

AI-generated summaries of hours, workloads, and progress save you prep time.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture All Work Activities

Meetings and site discussions are logged and matched to projects seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Put Workflows on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Affect Payroll

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent costly errors.

Common Inquiries

FAQs About Time Tracking in Solar Companies

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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