Time Tracking Software for Social Workers

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Social Work Professionals

Accurately log client sessions, manage case hours, streamline approvals, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your follow-ups.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Social Workers Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Balancing client care with administrative duties is complex. Without tailored time tracking, social workers face:

  • Inconsistent session documentation — risking compliance and billing errors
  • Cumbersome manual entries — consuming valuable time away from clients
  • Unclear workload visibility — leading to burnout and reduced service quality
  • Difficulty tracking billable vs. non-billable hours — impacting funding and reporting
  • Delayed approvals and follow-ups — slowing down case management
  • Fragmented data across multiple tools — making holistic oversight impossible
  • Limited insights into time allocation — hampering productivity improvements
  • Challenges in verifying contractor and volunteer time — complicating accountability
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Social Workers

Manual logs, scattered notes, and lack of integration hinder effective time management.

Traditional Methods

  • Paper or spreadsheet timesheets prone to errors and loss
  • Limited real-time visibility into submitted hours
  • Approvals via email with no clear audit trail
  • Time entries disconnected from client cases and tasks
  • Workload assessed through guesswork or delayed reports
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheets linked directly to client cases
  • Live dashboards showing team hours and statuses
  • Automated approval workflows with transparent audit logs
  • Seamless connection between time, tasks, and case notes
  • Workload views highlighting capacity and potential overload
  • Export-ready, secure records for audits and funding reviews
Social Work Benefits

Unlock the Power of Time Tracking Tailored for Social Workers

Generic tools limit your impact. Here’s how dedicated software transforms your work.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Client Session Is Logged Before Billing

Automated reminders guarantee complete timesheets ahead of funding deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Submit Verified Time Records Ready for Compliance

Approvals and locked entries prevent unauthorized changes, ensuring audit readiness.

ClickUp Views

Spot Staff Overload Before It Affects Client Care

Workload views reveal capacity issues so you can rebalance caseloads proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Instant Exportable Logs

Every time entry is securely archived with full edit histories for transparency.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Time by Client, Project, or Funding Source

Detailed tagging enables accurate reporting on how hours are allocated.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Administrative Tracking Tasks

AI-driven alerts and summaries let you focus on clients, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Benefits Most from Social Work Time Tracking Software

Professionals and teams needing precise time accountability and workload balance

If You're a Social Work Supervisor

  • Eliminate timesheet chasing. Automated notifications ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who’s missing entries without manual follow-up
  • Approve hours with confidence. Locked records maintain integrity
  • Enter every review or funding cycle with accurate, verified data

If You're a Case Manager

  • Monitor your caseload’s capacity to prevent burnout
  • Reassign tasks and hours seamlessly within the workload dashboard
  • Forget reminder emails. AI-driven follow-ups keep timesheets current
  • Approve your team's logged hours swiftly and return to client support
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

No more manual reminders or data hunts. Brain handles time tracking intelligently.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain automatically nudges and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Time Submissions

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or how hours are distributed—answers in seconds.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

AI-generated summaries of hours and workload are ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Record Overlooked Activities

Meetings and client interactions are logged and linked to cases without effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Time Management Work on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing or irregular entries early to protect payroll accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Social Workers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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