Balancing client care with administrative duties is complex. Without tailored time tracking, social workers face:
Automated reminders guarantee complete timesheets ahead of funding deadlines.
Approvals and locked entries prevent unauthorized changes, ensuring audit readiness.
Workload views reveal capacity issues so you can rebalance caseloads proactively.
Every time entry is securely archived with full edit histories for transparency.
Detailed tagging enables accurate reporting on how hours are allocated.
AI-driven alerts and summaries let you focus on clients, not paperwork.
Professionals and teams needing precise time accountability and workload balance
No more manual reminders or data hunts. Brain handles time tracking intelligently.
Set deadlines once; Brain automatically nudges and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or how hours are distributed—answers in seconds.
AI-generated summaries of hours and workload are ready when you need them.
Meetings and client interactions are logged and linked to cases without effort.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports automatically.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries early to protect payroll accuracy.