Without precise time tracking, social media designers face unique obstacles that impact creativity and deadlines:
Automated reminders keep your team on track so no creative minute slips through the cracks.
Lock and approve time entries to provide transparent, audit-ready billing records.
Visualize workload in real time to redistribute tasks and keep campaigns moving smoothly.
Instantly generate summaries highlighting hours spent per campaign, task, and asset.
Tag tracked time by client and project for granular reporting and smarter resource allocation.
Let ClickUp Brain automate reminders, approvals, and report generation so you can focus on design.
Set deadlines once and Brain Max automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask which projects need attention or where hours are concentrated and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time and progress tailored to your campaigns.
Meetings, brainstorming, and asset revisions are logged and linked to tasks without manual input.
Brain Max triggers alerts, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports—all without your intervention.
Brain Max detects missing entries and unusual time patterns early to keep projects on track.