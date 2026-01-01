Time Tracking Software for Social Care Teams

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Social Care Teams

Effortlessly log hours, streamline approvals, and accurately report on care time—all backed by ClickUp Brain's AI to automate your follow-ups.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Social Care Teams Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without a dedicated time tracking system, social care teams face significant hurdles:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions delay payroll and funding cycles
  • Manual entry errors lead to inaccurate billing and reporting
  • Hidden staff overwork risks burnout and impacts care quality
  • Audit risks increase with incomplete compliance records
  • Managers spend excessive time chasing data instead of supporting clients
  • Disconnected data sources hinder effective resource allocation
  • Difficulties verifying contractor hours cause billing disputes
  • Unclear labor cost insights complicate budget planning
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Falls Short for Social Care Teams

Fragmented processes and lack of visibility create inefficiencies and compliance risks.

Conventional Approaches

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheet tracking prone to errors
  • Delayed visibility into time submissions
  • Manual approval workflows lacking audit trails
  • Time not linked to client care tasks or projects
  • Capacity planning based on estimations
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking in one platform
  • Real-time insights into hours logged per team member
  • Automated approvals with reminders and full audit trail
  • Seamless integration of time with care tasks and projects
  • Workload views revealing actual vs planned capacity
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for audits and billing
Social Care Benefits

What Effective Time Tracking Empowers Social Care Teams to Achieve

Outdated tools and fragmented data slow down care delivery and administrative accuracy.
ClickUp Automations

Eliminate Missing Timesheets Before Payroll Runs

Automated ClickUp reminders ensure every care hour is logged on time for precise payroll.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets Ready for Billing

Approval workflows and audit trails guarantee trustworthy, final time records.

ClickUp Views

Spot Caregiver Overload Before It Affects Service

Workload views highlight staff nearing capacity, enabling proactive support.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Enter Audits Confidently with Complete Exportable Records

Every time entry and change is logged and easily accessible for compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Showcase Labor Allocation Across Care Programs

Tag hours by client or project to generate detailed, exportable reports for stakeholders.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Burden on Care Teams

Automated alerts and summaries keep time tracking running smoothly without manual effort.

Start Tracking Care Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Social Care Time Tracking Software

Teams prioritizing accurate, compliant, and efficient time management in care settings

If You're a Social Care Manager

  • Stop chasing incomplete timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who’s overdue without manual follow-ups
  • Approve care hours with a click. Lock entries to prevent edits after approval
  • Enter every payroll cycle confident in clean, verified care time data

If You're a Team Lead in Social Care

  • Monitor staff workload to prevent burnout and maintain care standards
  • Adjust assignments easily from the Workload view without disrupting care
  • Skip manual follow-up emails. Brain automates reminders and escalations
  • Approve team hours swiftly to focus on delivering quality care
AI-Driven Time Management

How Time Tracking Looks Without Manual Hassle

Forget chasing timesheets and compiling reports—ClickUp Brain handles it all for you.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manually Following Up on Timesheets

Set your deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Time Tracking Insights

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or how time is allocated and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Reviews with Auto-Generated Summaries

Receive AI-written overviews of hours, workload, and progress before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture All Care Activities Automatically

Meetings and informal care discussions are logged and linked to client tasks without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Workflows on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports with no manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Problems Before They Escalate

Brain spots unusual patterns or missing entries early to prevent payroll or compliance issues.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Time Tracking for Social Care Teams

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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