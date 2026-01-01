Small Business Time Management

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Small Businesses

Effortlessly monitor employee hours, streamline approvals, and gain clear insights into labor costs—all powered by ClickUp Brain’s intelligent automation.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Small Businesses Must Adopt Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Handling employee time manually can disrupt operations and inflate costs. Small businesses face unique hurdles without dedicated time tracking software:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions delay payroll and create confusion
  • Error-prone manual entries lead to inaccurate billing and lost revenue
  • Limited visibility into workloads increases risk of employee burnout
  • Difficulty ensuring compliance puts businesses at legal risk
  • Managers overwhelmed chasing timesheets lose time on core tasks
  • Disconnected project and time data prevent actionable insights
  • Verifying contractor hours becomes a constant challenge
  • Lack of reliable labor cost reports hinders informed financial decisions
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Doesn't Meet Small Business Needs

Fragmented data and manual processes stall growth and create headaches.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets with manual consolidation
  • No real-time insight into time submissions
  • Approval workflows managed through unreliable emails without audit logs
  • Time data disconnected from projects and tasks
  • Capacity planning based on estimations, not facts
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and cumbersome to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Unified platform for submitting and locking timesheets
  • Immediate visibility into team hours and progress
  • Integrated approval system with reminders and detailed audit trails
  • Time entries linked directly to specific tasks and projects
  • Workload dashboards reveal actual capacity versus planned
  • Tamper-proof, export-ready compliance records on demand
Empower Your Business

Unlock Six Key Benefits of Time Tracking Software for Small Businesses

Avoid bottlenecks, gain timely insights, and unify your time data for smarter decisions.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Timesheet Deadline Again

ClickUp automations send proactive reminders ensuring every timesheet is submitted on time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Payroll-Ready Time Data

Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate data for seamless payroll processing.

ClickUp Views

Detect Employee Overload Before It’s Too Late

Workload views highlight capacity imbalances so you can rebalance tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Confidence

Complete logs and easy exports make compliance audits straightforward and stress-free.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Detailed Labor Cost Breakdown

Tag hours by project or client for granular reporting that informs budgeting and pricing.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Tracking Administrative Burden

Automation handles reminders and reporting so your team stays focused on growth.

Accurate Time Tracking Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Small Business Time Tracking Software?

Teams that thrive on precise time data and workload balance.

For Small Business Owners

  • Stop chasing timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who’s missing entries without hunting through spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets with one click. Lock entries immediately to prevent changes
  • Approach payroll confidently with verified and approved time data

For Team Leads and Managers

  • Monitor team capacity to prevent burnout and turnover
  • Reassign workloads easily using Workload View without outside tools
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp automatically follows up with your team
  • Approve hours fast and get back to managing your projects
AI-Enhanced Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Grind

No chasing, no spreadsheets, just smart automation with ClickUp Brain.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Reminder Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automated nudges and flags missing timesheets.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Access Time Tracking Insights

Ask Brain questions like “Who’s behind on submissions?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Step Into Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries covering time logs, workloads, and progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and informal tasks get logged and connected to projects effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Autopilot Agents Manage Your Workflows

Brain flags overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Affect Payroll

Brain detects missing entries and anomalies early to prevent costly errors.

Common Questions Answered

FAQs About Time Tracking for Small Businesses

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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