Time Tracking Software for Site Supervisors

Time Tracking Tailored for Site Supervisors

Monitor on-site hours, streamline approvals, and rely on ClickUp Brain’s AI to manage follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Site Supervisors Need Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Tracking labor hours on-site without a centralized tool leads to costly delays and errors. Here's why site supervisors struggle without specialized time tracking:

  • Timesheets come in late or incomplete — delaying payroll and project billing
  • Manual logs cause inaccuracies — misreported hours impact budgets
  • Lack of visibility into workforce capacity — increasing risk of site delays and safety issues
  • Compliance documentation is inconsistent — risking fines and project hold-ups
  • Supervisors spend hours chasing crew inputs — distracting from site management
  • Time data disconnected from project schedules — complicating resource allocation
  • Contractor hours are hard to verify — leading to payment disputes
  • Reporting on labor costs lacks precision — affecting project profitability decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Site Supervisors

Fragmented methods and manual processes slow site operations and obscure labor insights.

Conventional Tracking Methods

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets filled out manually
  • Delayed submission and limited oversight
  • Approval processes reliant on informal communication
  • Time logs disconnected from project milestones
  • Capacity planning based on estimations
  • Compliance records difficult to access or audit

ClickUp Time Tracking for Site Supervisors

  • Centralized timesheet submissions with real-time access
  • Immediate visibility into crew hours and attendance
  • Automated approvals with audit trails and reminders
  • Time entries linked directly to site tasks and projects
  • Workload views showing crew availability and overages
  • Exportable, tamper-proof compliance and payroll records
Site Supervisor Advantages

Benefits of Advanced Time Tracking Software for Site Supervisors

Inefficient tracking and delayed insights can obstruct site productivity and safety.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Shift Is Accounted For Before Payroll Runs

Automated alerts from ClickUp guarantee all crew timesheets are submitted promptly.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets to Payroll

Approvals and audit trails ensure your labor data is accurate and payroll-ready.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overworked Crew Before It Affects Safety

Workload insights highlight crew members nearing capacity so you can reassign tasks early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Full, Exportable Records

All time entries and changes are logged and export-ready for compliance inspections.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance With Precise Labor Cost Breakdowns

Tag hours by project phase or subcontractor for detailed cost reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Manual Time Tracking Administration

Automation handles reminders and summaries, letting you focus on site management.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Teams That Gain the Most From Site Supervisor Time Tracking Software

Teams focused on precise labor tracking and streamlined site operations

If You're a Site Supervisor

  • Stop chasing missing timesheets. Automated reminders ensure crews submit on time
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without manual follow-ups
  • Approve timesheets instantly. Lock entries to prevent changes after approval
  • Walk into payroll prepared with accurate, verified labor data

If You're a Project Manager

  • Monitor crew workloads to prevent burnout and maintain site safety
  • Reallocate resources directly from workload views, no extra tools needed
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups automatically
  • Approve team hours swiftly and get back to project priorities
AI-Driven Time Management

Imagining Time Tracking Without Manual Follow-Up

No reminders to send, no reports to compile — Brain manages everything for you.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once; Brain auto-sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Time Tracking Insights

Ask Brain questions like “Which crew hasn’t submitted time?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Review Ready, Every Time

Brain delivers automatic summaries of hours, workloads, and progress for your review.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Unlogged Work Automatically

Meetings and on-site discussions are recorded and linked to appropriate tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Site Workflow Management

Brain detects overtime, schedules follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Escalate

Brain identifies missing or irregular entries early, helping prevent payroll errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Site Supervisors

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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