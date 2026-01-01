Time Tracking Software Tailored for Site Managers

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Site Managers

Monitor labor hours, streamline approvals, and gain clear reports on site workforce productivity — all powered by ClickUp Brain’s AI-driven automation.
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Common Site Management Pain Points

The Challenges Site Managers Face Without Specialized Time Tracking

Relying on generic tools or manual methods can cause costly delays and errors on site. Here’s what happens without dedicated time tracking for Site Managers:

  • Timesheets submitted late or incomplete — causing payroll bottlenecks and budget overruns
  • Manual entry errors — inflating labor costs or missing billable hours
  • Lack of visibility into workforce availability — risking missed deadlines and overworked crews
  • Compliance exposure — no clear audit trail for labor laws and safety regulations
  • Excessive time chasing entries — distracting from managing daily operations
  • Disconnected data between time and project progress — hampering decision-making
  • Difficulty verifying subcontractor hours — leading to disputes and payment delays
  • Inaccurate labor cost reporting — complicating project financial planning
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Methods Don’t Fit Site Managers’ Needs

Fragmented processes and limited insight slow down projects and increase risks.

Legacy Approaches

  • Timesheets collected manually via paper or spreadsheets
  • No real-time visibility into who’s logged hours
  • Approval processes scattered across emails or calls
  • Time records disconnected from tasks and project milestones
  • Capacity and workload planning based on estimates
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to compile

ClickUp Time Tracking for Site Managers

  • All timesheets submitted and tracked within one unified platform
  • Live dashboards show labor hours and workforce availability
  • Automated approvals with reminders and comprehensive audit trails
  • Time entries linked directly to site tasks and project phases
  • Workload views reveal actual vs planned capacity
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Site Manager Advantages

Unlock Powerful Benefits with Site Manager-Focused Time Tracking

Manual tracking causes delays, errors, and blind spots that threaten project success.
ClickUp Automations

Never Begin Payroll With Missing Site Timesheets Again

Automated alerts from ClickUp ensure every worker submits timesheets before payroll deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets to Payroll with Confidence

Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails keep your labor data accurate and payroll-ready.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overworked Teams Before It Affects Site Safety

Real-time workload views let you balance hours and prevent burnout on critical projects.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits with Complete Records

ClickUp archives every time entry and change with exportable logs for site safety and labor audits.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Detailed Labor Cost Breakdowns

Tag hours by site, subcontractor, or phase to produce precise, exportable reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Time Tracking Admin

Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts — freeing you to focus on site management.

Track Site Labor Accurately Without Endless Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Site Manager Time Tracking Software

Teams that depend on precise labor data for on-site efficiency and compliance

If You're a Site Manager

  • Stop wasting time chasing timesheets. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly see who hasn’t logged hours without digging through paperwork
  • Approve timesheets with a click. Entries lock immediately, preventing changes
  • Enter every payroll cycle with verified, accurate labor data

If You're a Project Supervisor

  • Monitor team capacity to prevent delays and safety risks
  • Reallocate labor directly from workload views — no extra tools needed
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve your crew’s hours swiftly and get back to managing the site
Harness AI to Streamline Site Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

No chasing, no guesswork, no delays. Let Brain handle the details.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Constant Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once — Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Know Who’s Submitted and Who Hasn’t

Ask Brain questions like “Which subcontractors are missing timesheets?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive automated summaries of hours, workloads, and progress before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Brain logs meetings, discussions, and untracked tasks to ensure complete time capture.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Site Workflows on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Impact Projects

Brain identifies missing or unusual time entries early, helping you avoid payroll errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Site Manager Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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