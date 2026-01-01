Relying on generic tools or manual methods can cause costly delays and errors on site. Here’s what happens without dedicated time tracking for Site Managers:
Automated alerts from ClickUp ensure every worker submits timesheets before payroll deadlines.
Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails keep your labor data accurate and payroll-ready.
Real-time workload views let you balance hours and prevent burnout on critical projects.
ClickUp archives every time entry and change with exportable logs for site safety and labor audits.
Tag hours by site, subcontractor, or phase to produce precise, exportable reports.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts — freeing you to focus on site management.
Teams that depend on precise labor data for on-site efficiency and compliance
No chasing, no guesswork, no delays. Let Brain handle the details.
Set deadlines once — Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Which subcontractors are missing timesheets?” and get immediate answers.
Receive automated summaries of hours, workloads, and progress before meetings.
Brain logs meetings, discussions, and untracked tasks to ensure complete time capture.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing or unusual time entries early, helping you avoid payroll errors.