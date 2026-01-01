Juggling multiple gigs without a focused time tracking system leads to costly headaches:
Automated reminders ensure every minute you work is logged and billable.
Approved and locked timesheets mean your clients get precise billing every time.
Workload views help you balance your hustle and avoid burnout.
Keep detailed, export-ready records that simplify tax season.
Tag projects and clients to see which bring the best returns.
Let ClickUp automations handle reminders, approvals, and summaries.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask natural language questions like “Which projects lack time entries?” and get answers instantly.
AI-generated summaries provide clear overviews of your time and workload.
Meetings and informal tasks are logged and assigned to projects seamlessly.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-up actions, and compiles reports—all hands-free.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early so you stay ahead.