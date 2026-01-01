Managing store hours without a dedicated system leads to costly inefficiencies. Here’s what Shopify teams face without targeted time tracking:
Automated reminders keep your team on track so every hour is captured before reporting.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee your payroll and billing are always accurate.
Workload views alert you to capacity issues so you can rebalance tasks proactively.
Every time entry is logged and exportable, giving you peace of mind during reviews.
Tag hours by projects or cost centers to analyze productivity and profitability.
Set up automations to handle reminders, summaries, and reporting — freeing your team.
Teams that depend on precise labor data to power store success
Forget tedious follow-ups and reports. Brain handles your Shopify time tracking effortlessly.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged time?” or “Where are hours spent?” and get instant answers.
Brain generates automatic summaries of hours, workloads, and progress for quick meetings.
Meetings and discussions sync to the right Shopify tasks without manual input.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and auto-generates reports without lifting a finger.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, preventing payroll headaches.