Tracking crew time without dedicated software is like navigating without a compass. Here’s what ship crews face without a purpose-built time tracking system:
Automated ClickUp reminders ensure every crew member submits hours before payroll processing.
Approval workflows with audit trails guarantee payroll data integrity every cycle.
Workload views highlight overworked crew members early, enabling timely adjustments.
Every time entry is logged and exportable for maritime compliance audits.
Tag hours by voyage, department, or project to generate detailed cost reports.
ClickUp automates reminders and summaries, letting your crew focus on their duties.
Teams where precise and compliant time tracking is critical
No chasing timesheets, no manual reports. ClickUp Brain automates it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who’s missing entries?” or “Where did hours go?” and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of tracked time and workload are ready when you need them.
Meetings, drills, and briefings are logged and linked to the right tasks without manual input.
Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.
Brain flags missing or unusual time entries early to protect payroll accuracy.