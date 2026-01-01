Precise Time Tracking for Ship Crews

Time Tracking Software Tailored for Maritime Teams

Monitor crew hours, streamline shift approvals, analyze voyage time costs, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI manage follow-ups with ease.
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Industry Challenges

Why Ship Crews Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking crew time without dedicated software is like navigating without a compass. Here’s what ship crews face without a purpose-built time tracking system:

  • Inaccurate logging of watch hours — risking compliance with maritime labor laws
  • Manual records prone to errors — leading to payroll disputes and operational delays
  • Lack of real-time visibility into crew workload — increasing fatigue and safety risks
  • Compliance documentation gaps — jeopardizing audits and certifications
  • Supervisors spending excessive time on follow-ups — diverting focus from critical ship operations
  • Disconnected time data and voyage management — hindering efficient resource allocation
  • Difficulty verifying contractor and relief crew hours — complicating billing and contracts
  • Unclear labor cost tracking — impacting budgeting and crew management decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Methods Fail Ship Crews

Manual logs, scattered data, and limited oversight slow maritime operations.

Traditional Approaches

  • Paper logs or spreadsheets manually compiled
  • Delays in reporting and visibility on crew hours
  • Approvals managed through informal channels lacking records
  • Time data isolated from voyage tasks and schedules
  • Capacity planning based on estimates, not data
  • Incomplete compliance records hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking for Ship Crews

  • Centralized time entry with instant locking and approvals
  • Real-time dashboards showing crew hours and workload
  • Integrated approval workflows with audit-ready logs
  • Time linked directly to tasks, voyages, and shifts
  • Visual workload tools to balance crew capacity
  • Exportable, tamper-proof compliance documentation
Maritime Benefits

Unlock Operational Excellence with Dedicated Crew Time Tracking

Outdated tools and fragmented data create risks and inefficiencies on board.
ClickUp Automations

Avoid Payroll Delays with Complete Timesheet Submission

Automated ClickUp reminders ensure every crew member submits hours before payroll processing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Secure Verified and Locked Timesheets for Accurate Payroll

Approval workflows with audit trails guarantee payroll data integrity every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Detect Crew Fatigue Before It Impacts Safety

Workload views highlight overworked crew members early, enabling timely adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Inspections with Export-Ready Records

Every time entry is logged and exportable for maritime compliance audits.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance Clear Visibility into Labor Allocation

Tag hours by voyage, department, or project to generate detailed cost reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Administrative Burden with Automation

ClickUp automates reminders and summaries, letting your crew focus on their duties.

Start Tracking Crew Time with Confidence and Ease

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Ideal Users

Which Maritime Teams Benefit Most from Crew Time Tracking Software

Teams where precise and compliant time tracking is critical

If You're a Ship Operations Manager

  • Stop chasing incomplete timesheets. Automated alerts ensure timely submissions from all crew
  • Instantly identify missing logs without sifting through emails or paper records
  • Approve entries efficiently. Lock timesheets to maintain compliance and accuracy
  • Approach payroll confidently with fully verified crew hours

If You're a Department Lead on Board

  • Monitor crew workload proactively to prevent fatigue-related incidents
  • Reassign duties directly through workload views without disrupting operations
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups seamlessly
  • Approve your team’s logged hours quickly so you can focus on leadership
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No chasing timesheets, no manual reports. ClickUp Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights on Crew Time

Ask “Who’s missing entries?” or “Where did hours go?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Reviews

Automatic summaries of tracked time and workload are ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Activities Automatically

Meetings, drills, and briefings are logged and linked to the right tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Anomalies Before They Cause Issues

Brain flags missing or unusual time entries early to protect payroll accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Maritime Crew Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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