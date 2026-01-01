Tracking studio hours and gigs without dedicated software leads to chaos. Session musicians face unique hurdles such as:
Automated tracking and reminders ensure every session and rehearsal is logged accurately.
Lock entries upon approval to provide clients with trustworthy, tamper-proof records.
Use workload views to monitor your calendar and protect your creative energy.
Tag time by project, client, or collaborator to simplify complex reporting needs.
Integrated task and time tracking keep everyone on the same page, from producers to engineers.
Automations handle reminders and report generation, freeing you to focus on music.
Set your deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing hours automatically.
Ask Brain questions like “Which sessions are missing time logs?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries covering hours worked, project progress, and workload.
Meetings, rehearsals, and recording sessions are logged and linked to the right projects.
Brain monitors overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces time reports with zero manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and irregular patterns early to prevent invoicing errors.