Time Tracking Software for Sellers

Time Tracking Tailored for Seller Success

Accurately capture sales hours, streamline commission calculations, and let ClickUp Brain's AI keep your sales team on track effortlessly.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Sellers Need Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Tracking sales activities without a specialized system is like closing deals blindfolded. Here's what sellers face without focused time tracking:

  • Sales reps forget to log client calls consistently — leading to incomplete performance data
  • Manual entry errors distort commission calculations — costing both sellers and the company
  • Lack of visibility into time spent on leads — inefficient prioritization of prospects
  • Missed deadlines and follow-ups — lost opportunities and frustrated clients
  • Managers spend hours chasing activity logs — reducing time spent coaching their teams
  • Sales data disconnected from CRM and projects — no clear view of progress or bottlenecks
  • Inability to verify freelance sales consultant hours — billing inaccuracies become common
  • Sales forecasting based on guesswork — revenue projections lack confidence
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Sellers

Manual processes, fragmented tools, and limited insights hold sales teams back.

Traditional Methods

  • Logging sales activities through spreadsheets or emails, often incomplete
  • No real-time view of sales reps’ time allocation
  • Approvals and adjustments handled via back-and-forth emails
  • Time data disconnected from sales opportunities and pipelines
  • Capacity planning relies on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance and audit trails are insufficient or missing

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized time logging directly linked to sales tasks and clients
  • Live dashboards showing where sales effort is focused
  • Automated approvals with clear audit trails for commissions
  • Integrated with CRM and project data for holistic insights
  • Workload views highlight overbooked reps and available capacity
  • Secure, exportable records ready for audits and payroll
Seller Benefits

What Effective Time Tracking Empowers Sellers to Achieve

Without precise tracking, sales teams face missed targets and lost revenue.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss Logging a Sales Interaction Again

ClickUp automations remind reps to record calls, meetings, and follow-ups before they slip through the cracks.

ClickUp Timesheet

Ensure Commissions Are Calculated with Verified Data

Locked entries and approval workflows guarantee accurate, audit-ready sales hours every time.

ClickUp Views

Spot Workload Imbalances Before They Impact Quotas

Workload views reveal reps at risk of burnout or underutilization so managers can adjust assignments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Reviews Armed with Complete Performance Data

ClickUp stores every sales activity with timestamps and audit trails, ready for reporting and analysis.

ClickUp Reports

Tie Every Sales Hour to Revenue-Driving Activities

Tag time entries by client or deal stage to see exactly where your team’s effort creates value.

ClickUp Reminders

Slash Time Spent on Manual Time Tracking Tasks

Automated reminders and summaries mean less admin, more selling.

Track Sales Time Precisely Without the Hassle

Calendar_time tracking
Who It’s For

Which Seller Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking

Sales teams that demand precision and efficiency in time management

If You're a Sales Manager

  • Stop hunting for activity logs. Automated nudges ensure reps log time consistently
  • Instantly see who’s falling behind on sales activities without manual follow-up
  • Approve time entries in a click. Lock hours to prevent post-submission edits
  • Enter every sales cycle with verified data supporting accurate commissions

If You're an Account Executive

  • Get reminded to log calls and meetings without interrupting your flow
  • Visualize your workload and deal pipeline to prioritize high-impact activities
  • Skip reminder emails. ClickUp’s Brain handles follow-ups smartly
  • Quickly approve your own time entries and focus more on closing deals
AI-Driven Sales Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

Let ClickUp Brain handle follow-ups, reporting, and insights so you stay focused on selling.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Time Logs

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask “Which deals lack logged hours?” or “How much time was spent on prospecting?” and get instant replies.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Sales Reviews Without Last-Minute Scrambles

Automatic summaries of sales activities, workload, and progress are ready when you are.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Sales Efforts Automatically

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to the right deals without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Sales Workflow Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual intervention.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early to Protect Revenue

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns before they affect commissions or client relationships.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Sellers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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