Tracking your writing hours manually can lead to missed deadlines and lost income. Without dedicated time tracking, freelance writers often face:
ClickUp automations remind you to log time after every writing session so every minute counts.
Approved and locked time entries ensure your invoices are precise and client-ready.
Visualize your writing rhythms with real-time reports to optimize your schedule.
Connect time tracking directly to each client and project for clear oversight.
ClickUp Brain automates reminders, generates summaries, and answers your time tracking questions.
Automated workflows reduce manual tasks so you can focus on your craft.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends timely reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask questions like “Which project took the most time last week?” and get quick responses.
Automated overviews of your time and progress help you prepare invoices and updates effortlessly.
Meetings, edits, and research are automatically logged and linked to the right projects.
Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without lifting a finger.
Brain spots missing entries or irregular time patterns early so you can address them quickly.