Balancing lesson planning, session hours, and billing without a dedicated system leads to missed income and stress. Without proper time tracking, tutors face:
Automated logging and reminders ensure every session is accurately recorded for invoicing.
Lock approved time entries and generate precise billing statements without extra work.
Visual workload tools highlight your capacity, helping you manage energy and avoid burnout.
Secure, exportable logs make compliance and reporting straightforward and stress-free.
Tag sessions to see where your effort goes and optimize your tutoring focus.
Automations handle reminders and data summaries so you can concentrate on your students.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged hours or where your time is going, and get immediate insights.
Brain creates summaries and reports so you’re always ready.
Brain logs meetings and prep time, mapping them to the right tutoring tasks.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without you lifting a finger.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep your records accurate.