Relying on manual logs or generic apps can derail your project timelines and profitability. Here’s what tradespeople face without dedicated time tracking:
Automated reminders and mobile timers ensure every minute spent is recorded, even on the go.
ClickUp locks your time entries and creates audit trails so invoices always reflect actual work done.
Workload views let you balance jobs and avoid overbooking or burnout.
Export comprehensive logs anytime to validate work hours and material costs.
Tag hours and expenses by project to see what’s making money and where to improve.
Automations handle reminders, approvals, and reports so you focus on the work that matters.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags gaps automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or how hours are distributed – get instant insights.
Receive AI-generated reports on work progress and time spent without lifting a finger.
Meetings, calls, and materials usage are tracked and linked to the right tasks.
Brain identifies overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports seamlessly.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early so you stay on top of billing.