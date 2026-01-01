Time Tracking Tailored for Tradespeople

Time Tracking Software Designed for Self-Employed Tradespeople

Monitor your billable hours effortlessly, streamline invoicing, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI optimize your workflow and follow-ups.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Common Challenges

Why Self-Employed Tradespeople Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on manual logs or generic apps can derail your project timelines and profitability. Here’s what tradespeople face without dedicated time tracking:

  • Inaccurate time capture on job sites — lost hours mean lost income
  • Complex invoicing due to inconsistent records — clients question charges
  • Difficulty tracking multiple projects simultaneously — leads to missed deadlines
  • No real-time insight into daily progress — hard to manage workload effectively
  • Manual follow-ups drain your valuable time — less focus on actual work
  • Disconnect between time logged and materials used — budget overruns
  • Challenges verifying subcontractor hours — billing disputes become frequent
  • Inability to analyze job profitability accurately — compromises business growth
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Solutions Don’t Meet Tradespeople’s Needs

Outdated methods and fragmented tools slow down your work and reduce earnings.

Traditional Time Tracking

  • Manual paper logs or basic stopwatch apps
  • Time entries prone to errors and loss
  • No integration with invoicing or project details
  • Lack of visibility into multiple ongoing jobs
  • No automated reminders or follow-ups
  • Labor and materials tracked separately, causing confusion

ClickUp Time Tracking for Tradespeople

  • Mobile-friendly time logging directly on job sites
  • AI-powered reminders and automatic entries
  • Seamless integration with projects, tasks, and budgets
  • Real-time workload and progress visibility
  • Automated invoicing-ready reports
  • Subcontractor hours tracked and verified easily
Core Benefits

Empowering Self-Employed Tradespeople with Effective Time Tracking

Without the right tools, your time and profits slip through the cracks.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss Logging Billable Hours on Any Job

Automated reminders and mobile timers ensure every minute spent is recorded, even on the go.

ClickUp Timesheet

Generate Accurate Invoices Without Guesswork

ClickUp locks your time entries and creates audit trails so invoices always reflect actual work done.

ClickUp Views

Keep Track of Multiple Projects Without Overwhelm

Workload views let you balance jobs and avoid overbooking or burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Stay Audit-Ready with Detailed Time and Expense Records

Export comprehensive logs anytime to validate work hours and material costs.

ClickUp Reports

Understand Your Job Profitability in Real Time

Tag hours and expenses by project to see what’s making money and where to improve.

ClickUp Reminders

Spend Less Time on Admin and More on Craftsmanship

Automations handle reminders, approvals, and reports so you focus on the work that matters.

Start Tracking Your Work Hours Accurately Today

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Time Tracking Software for Self-Employed Tradespeople

Tradespeople and subcontractors who need reliable, streamlined time management.

If You're a Solo Tradesperson

  • Stop losing billable hours. Automated timers and reminders keep you on track
  • Manage multiple jobs effortlessly with clear project timelines
  • Generate professional invoices quickly. Lock your time entries for accuracy
  • Keep detailed records to support client trust and repeat business

If You're a Subcontractor or Small Crew Leader

  • Monitor team hours and productivity without manual checks
  • Redistribute tasks to optimize workload and reduce overtime
  • Eliminate reminder emails. Let ClickUp handle follow-ups
  • Approve timesheets fast to speed up billing and payments
AI-Driven Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Hassle

Let ClickUp Brain and Brain Max automate and streamline your time management.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Missing Time Logs

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags gaps automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or how hours are distributed – get instant insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare Job Reviews with Automated Summaries

Receive AI-generated reports on work progress and time spent without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Meetings, calls, and materials usage are tracked and linked to the right tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Your Workflow on Autopilot

Brain identifies overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Tracking Issues Before They Impact Earnings

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early so you stay on top of billing.

Helpful Answers

Time Tracking FAQs for Self-Employed Tradespeople

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT