Balancing creative work and business management without dedicated tools creates hidden hurdles:
Automated reminders ensure every shoot, edit, and consultation is logged before invoicing.
Lock entries and approvals guarantee accurate, tamper-proof billing records.
Visual workload tracking helps you balance multiple projects and avoid overcommitment.
Every time log and edit is stored securely with export options for tax or client disputes.
Tag hours and generate detailed reports to understand profitability and optimize pricing.
Automated alerts and AI-driven summaries keep your tracking efficient and hassle-free.
Freelancers and independent creatives who need reliable time data to grow their business
Let ClickUp Brain handle follow-ups, insights, and error detection automatically.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs automatically.
Ask questions like “Which projects lack time logs?” and get instant, accurate responses.
Brain generates summaries of your tracked time and project progress effortlessly.
Meetings, travel, and edits are logged and linked to the right projects without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports so you focus on creativity.
Brain spots missing entries and irregular patterns early, keeping your billing accurate.