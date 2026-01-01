Time Tracking Software for Self-Employed Designers

Tailored Time Tracking for Freelance Designers

Keep precise records of your billable hours, streamline client invoicing, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI automate time management so you focus on your creative work.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Self-Employed Designers Need Dedicated Time Tracking Tools

Juggling multiple projects without a specialized time tracker can cause missed hours and lost income. Here’s what freelance designers face without focused software:

  • Inaccurate time logs — leading to underbilling or client disputes
  • Manual tracking wastes creative energy — time spent on admin instead of design
  • Difficulty separating billable vs non-billable tasks — complicates invoicing
  • No visibility into project profitability — hard to assess which gigs are worth it
  • Risk of burnout from unmanaged workloads — no clear overview of capacity
  • Inconsistent client reporting — reduces trust and professionalism
  • Challenges in meeting deadlines — lacking automated reminders
  • Fragmented tools disrupt workflow — switching between timers, spreadsheets, and invoicing apps
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Freelance Designers

Outdated methods slow you down and leave money on the table.

Typical Time Tracking Approaches

  • Manual timers or notes that easily get lost
  • Spreadsheets updated sporadically, prone to errors
  • No integration with project files or client details
  • No automated reminders leading to forgotten entries
  • Separate apps needed for invoicing and reporting
  • Limited insight into how time translates to earnings

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • One platform to log, approve, and bill time seamlessly
  • Automatic reminders ensure no billable minute is missed
  • Time entries linked directly to projects and clients
  • AI-powered insights reveal profitable and time-consuming tasks
  • Integrated invoicing and reporting tools save hours
  • Real-time capacity views help prevent overload
Key Benefits

Unlock the Power of Dedicated Time Tracking for Freelance Designers

Without the right tool, time management drains your creativity and revenue potential.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Minute Again

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so every design hour is captured before invoicing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Ensure Every Logged Hour Is Client-Approved

Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, client-ready timesheets.

ClickUp Views

Spot Potential Burnout Before It Hits

Workload views visualize your capacity versus tasks, helping balance your projects.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Confidently Present Your Work’s Value

Export detailed reports that link time spent to deliverables and clients.

ClickUp Reports

Streamline Your Invoicing Process

Integrations and reports make billing straightforward and error-free.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Admin Time to Focus on Creativity

Automate reminders, summaries, and follow-ups so time tracking is effortless.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking?

Designed for independent creatives who value precise time management.

If You’re a Freelance Graphic Designer

  • Stop losing billable hours. Automated timers and reminders keep your logs accurate
  • Gain instant clarity on which projects bring the best returns
  • Approve your time entries with ease. Keep clients in sync with transparent timesheets
  • Make invoicing simple and fast, backed by reliable data

If You’re a UX/UI Freelancer

  • Monitor your workload to avoid overcommitment and stress
  • Redistribute tasks or request extensions before deadlines slip
  • Forget chasing clients for approvals. ClickUp automates follow-ups
  • Approve and finalize your time logs quickly, freeing you to focus on design
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

Imagine time tracking without manual effort — Brain Max makes it a reality.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Reminder Emails

Set your deadlines once; Brain sends automated follow-ups and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers to Time Queries

Ask Brain which projects consumed the most hours or who hasn’t submitted time yet.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare Client Reports Effortlessly

Brain generates summaries linking time spent to deliverables for easy sharing.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture All Work Moments

Meetings, revisions, and discussions get logged and associated with the right projects.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Your Time Tracking Like Clockwork

Brain detects overtime, triggers reminders, and compiles reports without your input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Affect Clients

Spot missing entries or irregular patterns early to maintain professionalism.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Freelance Designers

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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