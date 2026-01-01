Juggling multiple projects without a specialized time tracker can cause missed hours and lost income. Here’s what freelance designers face without focused software:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so every design hour is captured before invoicing.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, client-ready timesheets.
Workload views visualize your capacity versus tasks, helping balance your projects.
Export detailed reports that link time spent to deliverables and clients.
Integrations and reports make billing straightforward and error-free.
Automate reminders, summaries, and follow-ups so time tracking is effortless.
Set your deadlines once; Brain sends automated follow-ups and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain which projects consumed the most hours or who hasn’t submitted time yet.
Brain generates summaries linking time spent to deliverables for easy sharing.
Meetings, revisions, and discussions get logged and associated with the right projects.
Brain detects overtime, triggers reminders, and compiles reports without your input.
Spot missing entries or irregular patterns early to maintain professionalism.