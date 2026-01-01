Time Management Tailored for Consultants

Time Tracking Software Designed for Self-Employed Consultants

Easily monitor billable hours, organize client projects, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI streamline your tracking and invoicing process.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Consultant Challenges

Why Self-Employed Consultants Need Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking time without dedicated software can leave consultants guessing and losing revenue. Common pitfalls include:

  • Inaccurate billing due to manual entry errors — lost income and client disputes
  • Difficulty managing multiple client projects — confusion over where hours are spent
  • Time-consuming manual timesheets — valuable hours wasted on admin
  • No insights into productivity trends — hard to optimize your own workflow
  • Challenges reconciling billable vs. non-billable tasks — impacting profitability
  • Limited visibility on project progress — delays and missed deadlines
  • Trouble syncing time data with invoicing tools — payment delays
  • Lack of automation for reminders and approvals — missed submissions and follow-ups
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn't Meet Consultants’ Needs

Manual logs, fragmented tools, and limited insights slow your business growth.

Traditional Approaches

  • Manual timesheets via spreadsheets or paper
  • No real-time tracking or automatic reminders
  • Disconnected from client projects and invoices
  • Tedious approval and reconciliation processes
  • Inaccurate or inconsistent data entry
  • Lack of built-in analytics or productivity insights

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Integrated time tracking within your project workspace
  • Automated reminders and approvals with ClickUp Brain
  • Real-time visibility into billable hours per client
  • Seamless connection to project tasks and invoicing
  • AI-powered insights to optimize your workflow
  • Audit-ready, tamper-proof records for accurate billing
Six Key Benefits

Unlock the Power of Time Tracking for Self-Employed Consultants

Without the right tools, managing your time can be overwhelming and inefficient.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Billable Minute Is Captured

ClickUp automations prompt timely entries so no client work slips through the cracks.

ClickUp Timesheet

Generate Accurate Invoices with Confidence

Lock approved timesheets to guarantee error-free billing every time.

ClickUp Views

Gain Clarity on Project Progress and Profitability

Track hours by project and client to see exactly where your time and money go.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Optimize Your Workload and Avoid Burnout

Use ClickUp’s workload views to balance your schedule and protect your well-being.

ClickUp Reports

Streamline Client Communication Around Time Tracking

Automate status updates and reminders so clients stay informed without extra effort.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Admin Time and Focus on Consulting

Leverage AI-powered summaries and reports to reduce manual tracking tasks.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Self-Employed Consultant Time Tracking?

Consultants who value precise time management and streamlined billing processes.

If You're a Solo Consultant

  • Stop losing billable hours. Automated prompts ensure you log every client minute
  • Track multiple projects effortlessly in one place
  • Quickly approve and lock your entries. Avoid billing errors and disputes
  • Deliver invoices backed by verified, detailed time data

If You're a Consultant Managing Contracted Sub-Experts

  • Monitor subcontractors’ hours with real-time visibility
  • Adjust workloads to prevent overcommitment and missed deadlines
  • Skip manual follow-ups. AI-powered reminders keep everyone on track
  • Approve timesheets swiftly and focus on client deliverables
ClickUp Brain Enhancements

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

Eliminate manual tasks and gain real-time insights effortlessly.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chasing

Set deadlines once, and ClickUp Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Access Instant Reports and Answers

Ask natural language questions like “Which clients need invoicing?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Client Reviews

Receive AI-generated summaries of your tracked hours and project status ahead of meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Work

Meetings, calls, and notes are logged and linked to the right projects without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run Smoothly in the Background

Brain assigns follow-ups, flags overtime, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Escalate

Get early alerts on missing time entries or unusual activity impacting your billing.

Common Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Self-Employed Consultants

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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