Tracking time without dedicated software can leave consultants guessing and losing revenue. Common pitfalls include:
ClickUp automations prompt timely entries so no client work slips through the cracks.
Lock approved timesheets to guarantee error-free billing every time.
Track hours by project and client to see exactly where your time and money go.
Use ClickUp’s workload views to balance your schedule and protect your well-being.
Automate status updates and reminders so clients stay informed without extra effort.
Leverage AI-powered summaries and reports to reduce manual tracking tasks.
Set deadlines once, and ClickUp Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask natural language questions like “Which clients need invoicing?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of your tracked hours and project status ahead of meetings.
Meetings, calls, and notes are logged and linked to the right projects without extra effort.
Brain assigns follow-ups, flags overtime, and compiles reports without manual input.
Get early alerts on missing time entries or unusual activity impacting your billing.