Without dedicated time tracking, coaching professionals face hurdles that slow business growth and complicate client management:
ClickUp automates reminders so every coaching hour is recorded before invoicing.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate session records every time.
Workload views highlight your calendar capacity so you can balance client sessions effectively.
ClickUp keeps detailed, exportable time records ready for your accountant.
Tag hours by coaching program and create reports to identify your most profitable offerings.
Automated alerts and summaries reduce manual tracking so you focus on your clients.
No chasing clients, no tedious reports, no guesswork. Brain does the heavy lifting for you.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic nudges and flags missing entries.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or how your week’s hours stack up.
Receive AI-generated summaries of your coaching time and client progress.
Brain logs meetings and coaching interactions tied to the right client tasks.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and creates reports without lifting a finger.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep your records clean.