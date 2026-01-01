Time Tracking Software for Security Professionals

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Security Services

Capture every shift, manage approvals effortlessly, and leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to automate follow-ups and reporting for your security team.
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Challenges

Why Security Teams Demand Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic time tracking systems leaves security services exposed to risks and inefficiencies:

  • Inaccurate shift logs lead to payroll errors — costing your operation time and money
  • Manual data entry invites mistakes — undermining accountability and trust
  • Lack of visibility into on-duty hours — increases risk of overwork and compliance issues
  • Compliance audits become stressful and time-consuming — with incomplete records
  • Supervisors spend hours chasing missing timesheets — distracting from core responsibilities
  • Time tracking disconnected from incident reports and task management — creates operational blind spots
  • Verifying contractor hours is complicated and error-prone — risking disputes
  • Security managers can’t confidently report labor costs — hampering budget control
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Security Services

Fragmented tools and manual processes slow down security operations and risk accuracy.

Old-School Tracking Methods

  • Handwritten logs or spreadsheets, consolidated manually
  • Delayed awareness of missing or inaccurate timesheets
  • Approvals conducted via email without audit trails
  • Time entries disconnected from security tasks and incidents
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance records incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized platform for submitting and locking timesheets
  • Instant visibility into guard hours and shift coverage
  • Built-in approvals with automated reminders and full audit trails
  • Integration of time data with tasks, incidents, and patrol logs
  • Real-time workload dashboard to balance shifts and prevent burnout
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for audits and payroll
Security Services Use Cases

Six Ways Advanced Time Tracking Empowers Security Teams

Inefficient tracking leads to gaps in coverage and increased liability risk.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Shift Is Logged Before Payroll Runs

Automated alerts keep guards on schedule with timesheet submissions before payroll deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Provide Verified, Locked Timesheets for Accurate Payroll

Approvals and audit trails guarantee tamper-proof, payroll-ready time data every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Detect Overworked Guards Before It Affects Performance

Real-time workload insights help managers redistribute shifts to avoid burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready with Exportable Compliance Records

All time entries and approvals are logged for quick export during compliance inspections.

ClickUp Reports

Tag Hours by Site, Client, or Task for Precise Billing

Detailed reporting enables transparent invoicing and budget tracking for each contract.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Spent on Administrative Tracking Tasks

Automated reminders and summaries let your team focus on security, not paperwork.

Track Guard Hours Reliably Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Benefits Most from Security Services Time Tracking Software?

Security teams that require accurate, verifiable time data for operations and billing

For Security Operations Managers

  • Stop chasing incomplete timesheets. Automated reminders ensure full compliance
  • Instantly identify missing or late submissions without digging through logs
  • Approve shifts with a single click. Locked entries prevent unauthorized changes
  • Enter every payroll period with fully verified and approved guard hours

For Contract Security Supervisors

  • Monitor guard workloads to prevent fatigue and maintain vigilance
  • Adjust shift assignments directly in the Workload view with no extra tools
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp Brain handles all follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s logged hours quickly and get back to managing site security
AI-Driven Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Manual Effort

No chasing, no spreadsheets, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain automates your time tracking.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Hassles

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers About Time Entries

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Which shifts are over hours?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews With Summaries Ready

Automatic AI-generated summaries of shift hours, overtime, and coverage are ready when needed.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Unlogged Work Automatically

Meetings, patrols, and incident responses get logged and matched to tasks seamlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Shift Management Workflows

Brain flags overtime, triggers alerts, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Impact Payroll

Brain detects missing or unusual time entries early to prevent costly errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Time Tracking FAQs for Security Professionals

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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