Relying on generic time tracking can put security firms at risk. Without a dedicated system, these issues commonly arise:
Automated reminders keep guards accountable so no shift goes unrecorded.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-ready time records.
Real-time workload views help redistribute assignments proactively.
Complete logs with export-ready audit trails meet regulatory demands.
Tag hours by contract and post for detailed financial insights.
Automations handle reminders, approvals, and reporting so you focus on security.
Teams where precise time data drives safety, compliance, and profitability
Set deadlines once and Brain sends smart reminders, escalating as needed.
Ask Brain who’s missing logs or where hours are spent, and get immediate answers.
AI creates reports on workload, time distribution, and progress for faster decisions.
Meetings, incident logs, and check-ins are recorded and assigned to tasks.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and runs compliance checks without manual input.
AI identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent payroll errors.