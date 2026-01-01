Time Tracking Software for Security Companies

Time Tracking Tailored for Security Operations

Keep precise logs of guard shifts, ensure compliance with labor regulations, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage time audits and follow-ups effortlessly.
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Industry Challenges

Why Security Companies Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Relying on generic time tracking can put security firms at risk. Without a dedicated system, these issues commonly arise:

  • Inaccurate shift logs and late submissions — causing payroll delays and disputes
  • Manual data entry errors — leading to miscalculated hours and lost revenue
  • Lack of visibility into guard workload — increasing risk of fatigue and compromised safety
  • Compliance gaps with labor laws and client contracts — risking audits and penalties
  • Managers overwhelmed chasing timesheets — detracting from operational oversight
  • Disconnected time data from assignments and locations — making reporting unreliable
  • Difficulty verifying contractor and temporary staff hours — complicating billing
  • Inability to accurately forecast labor costs — impacting budgeting and staffing decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Security Companies

Outdated methods create blind spots and inefficiencies in security workforce management.

Traditional Approaches

  • Paper timesheets or spreadsheets prone to loss and error
  • No real-time updates, delays in shift confirmations
  • Approval processes scattered across emails without records
  • Time logs disconnected from specific assignments or posts
  • Capacity planning based on estimations, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized platform capturing all guard hours and shifts
  • Immediate visibility into time submissions and approvals
  • Automated workflows with audit trails for compliance
  • Time entries linked directly to security posts and tasks
  • Workload dashboards showing guard capacity and coverage gaps
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for audits and client billing
Security Use Cases

Unlock Security Workforce Efficiency with Smart Time Tracking

Overcome fragmented time management that risks operational integrity and profitability.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Shift Is Logged Before Payroll Starts

Automated reminders keep guards accountable so no shift goes unrecorded.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Ready for Billing

Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-ready time records.

ClickUp Views

Spot Guard Fatigue and Overwork Before It Impacts Safety

Real-time workload views help redistribute assignments proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Compliance Audits Fully Prepared

Complete logs with export-ready audit trails meet regulatory demands.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Client and Location with Precision

Tag hours by contract and post for detailed financial insights.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Admin Time Spent on Time Tracking

Automations handle reminders, approvals, and reporting so you focus on security.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Security Time Tracking Software?

Teams where precise time data drives safety, compliance, and profitability

If You're a Security Operations Manager

  • Eliminate the hassle of chasing shift reports. Automated reminders ensure every guard submits on time
  • Gain instant visibility into who hasn’t logged hours without manual follow-up
  • Approve and lock timesheets with a single click, preventing post-submission edits
  • Enter every payroll cycle with confidence in verified and compliant time data

If You're a Client Account Manager

  • Monitor guard coverage and time allocation per client site effortlessly
  • Adjust staffing in real-time using workload dashboards to meet contract demands
  • Skip manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups for you
  • Quickly approve timesheets, freeing time to focus on client relationships
AI-Driven Efficiency

Experience Time Tracking Without the Manual Hassle

Let ClickUp Brain and Brain Max automate your time management workflows.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Missing Timesheets

Set deadlines once and Brain sends smart reminders, escalating as needed.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Through Natural Language Queries

Ask Brain who’s missing logs or where hours are spent, and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews with Auto-Generated Summaries

AI creates reports on workload, time distribution, and progress for faster decisions.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings, incident logs, and check-ins are recorded and assigned to tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Operate on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and runs compliance checks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Anomalies Before They Disrupt Operations

AI identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent payroll errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Top FAQs on Security Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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