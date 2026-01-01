Time Tracking Software Tailored for Scrum Masters

Time Tracking Solutions Designed Specifically for Scrum Masters

Monitor sprint hours, streamline daily stand-ups, ensure precise effort logging, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate your tracking tasks effortlessly.
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Key Challenges

Why Scrum Masters Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Without a dedicated time tracking system, Scrum Masters face hurdles that impact sprint success:

  • Inaccurate sprint hour logging — leading to unreliable velocity metrics
  • Manual tracking errors — causing misaligned sprint planning
  • Invisibility into team capacity — risking overcommitment and burnout
  • Lack of audit trails — complicating retrospective analyses
  • Time wasted chasing updates — diverting focus from facilitation
  • Disconnected tools — fragmenting task and time data
  • Difficulty verifying contractor hours — complicating sprint deliverables
  • Unclear effort distribution — weakening sprint retrospectives
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Scrum Masters

Fragmented processes, delayed insights, and lack of integration hinder agile effectiveness.

Conventional Methods

  • Logging hours manually via spreadsheets or emails
  • Limited visibility into real-time sprint progress
  • Approvals and updates scattered across channels
  • Time entries disconnected from user stories and tasks
  • Capacity planning based on estimations, not data
  • No comprehensive audit trail for sprint reviews

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for sprint time logging and approvals
  • Real-time dashboards showing team capacity and progress
  • Automated reminders with approval workflows and audit logs
  • Time linked directly to tasks, stories, and backlog items
  • Accurate workload views supporting data-driven planning
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records for retrospectives and audits
Scrum Master Benefits

Unlocking Agile Efficiency: What Effective Time Tracking Empowers Scrum Masters To Do

Manual tracking, delayed insights, and fragmented data stall agile delivery.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Sprint Hour Is Logged Before Review

Automated notifications from ClickUp Brain prompt timely effort submissions so sprint data is complete and reliable.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Data for Sprint Planning

Lock approved entries with audit trails to maintain trusted metrics for accurate capacity forecasting.

ClickUp Views

Identify Team Overloads Before They Impact Delivery

Workload analytics highlight capacity imbalances early, allowing smooth sprint adjustments.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Approach Sprint Retrospectives with Full Transparency

Export detailed time logs with contextual task data to inform continuous improvement discussions.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Stakeholders Clear Visibility Into Effort Allocation

Tag hours by user story or feature to create actionable reports that demonstrate team progress.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Administrative Tracking Tasks

Leverage AI-powered reminders and summaries so Scrum Masters focus on facilitation, not follow-ups.

Start Tracking Sprint Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Scrum Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Teams that prioritize precise effort tracking and agile transparency

If You're a Scrum Master

  • Stop chasing incomplete timesheets. Automated prompts ensure every team member logs sprint hours on time
  • Gain instant clarity on who’s pending submissions without manual tracking
  • Approve and lock sprint data with confidence. Maintain data integrity throughout the sprint cycle
  • Enter sprint planning with accurate, verified effort metrics to optimize commitments

If You're a Product Owner

  • Monitor team capacity to prevent overloading and missed deadlines
  • Adjust work allocations dynamically using workload visualizations
  • Eliminate manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve time entries swiftly to keep sprint progress transparent and up to date
ClickUp Brain Enhancements

Simplify Sprint Time Tracking with AI-Driven Automation

No manual chasing, no late reports, no guesswork. Brain manages your sprint time tracking intelligently.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Manual Reminders for Sprint Time Logs

Set sprint deadlines once, and Brain sends reminders and flags missing logs automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Receive Instant Insights Without Sifting Through Data

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t logged time this sprint?” or “How was effort distributed?” and get answers immediately.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Sprint Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain compiles summaries of time spent, workload balance, and sprint progress without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Work Often Overlooked

Meetings, retrospectives, and impromptu discussions are tracked and linked to relevant tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Agile Workflows Run Smoothly

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Potential Issues Before They Affect Sprint Outcomes

Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early, enabling proactive sprint management.

Frequently Asked Questions

Scrum Masters’ Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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