Screen Time Tracking Solutions

Precision Time Tracking Tailored for Screen Activity

Monitor your digital work hours, capture active screen time effortlessly, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate insights and follow-ups.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Screen Time Tracking Demands Specialized Time Management Tools

Relying on generic time trackers for screen activity leads to inaccurate data and lost productivity insights. Teams face these hurdles without dedicated screen time tracking software:

  • Inconsistent tracking of active vs. idle screen time — distorting work hour reports
  • Manual logs prone to errors — leading to unreliable productivity metrics
  • Lack of real-time visibility into application usage — missing critical workflow bottlenecks
  • Difficulty distinguishing multitasking from focused work — impairing workload assessments
  • No centralized platform linking screen time to specific projects — complicating resource allocation
  • Inadequate compliance for digital labor regulations — risking audits and penalties
  • Managers overwhelmed chasing down fragmented data — reducing time for strategic decisions
  • Screen activity data scattered across tools — making comprehensive analysis impossible
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Trackers Miss the Mark on Screen Time Monitoring

Fragmented data and manual entry hinder accurate screen time insights and team productivity.

Standard Time Tracking Tools

  • Manual start/stop timers lacking idle detection
  • No detailed app or website usage reports
  • Time entries disconnected from screen activity
  • No automation for reminders or data verification
  • Limited visibility into multitasking or distractions
  • Compliance tracking is minimal or nonexistent

ClickUp Screen Time Tracking

  • Automated detection of active screen time with idle alerts
  • Detailed reports on app and website usage linked to tasks
  • Seamless integration of screen time with project timelines
  • AI-driven reminders and approvals streamline management
  • Real-time dashboards highlight productivity patterns
  • Comprehensive audit trails ensure compliance readiness
Screen Time Benefits

Unlock the Full Potential of Screen Time Tracking Software

Basic trackers lack insight and automation, holding back your team's efficiency.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Moment of Active Work

ClickUp captures precise screen engagement, distinguishing work from idle time for accurate billing and analysis.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Screen Time Data for Payroll and Clients

Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee trustworthy time records every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Identify Productivity Dips Before They Affect Outcomes

Real-time workload views and app usage trends alert you to potential burnout or distractions early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits Without Stress

ClickUp stores immutable logs of screen activity and time entries, ready for instant export.

ClickUp Reports

Connect Screen Time Directly to Projects and Tasks

Tag and report on screen activity by project, enabling precise cost and resource tracking.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Tracking Admin with AI Automation

Brain manages reminders, flags anomalies, and compiles reports so your team can focus on real work.

Start Tracking Screen Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Who It’s For

Teams That Gain the Most from Screen Time Tracking Software

Organizations that need precise insights into digital work hours and productivity

If You're a Remote Team Lead

  • Stop guessing who’s truly working. Automated screen activity logs provide clear, actionable data
  • Gain instant visibility into active vs. idle time without manual check-ins
  • Approve accurate digital timesheets swiftly. Locked entries prevent after-the-fact changes
  • Navigate payroll confidently with verified screen time linked to deliverables

If You're a Digital Agency Manager

  • Monitor application usage across projects to identify efficiency gaps
  • Rebalance workloads proactively using real-time screen time data
  • Eliminate the hassle of chasing timesheets. AI-driven reminders handle follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s tracked hours in seconds and focus on client success
AI-Enhanced Time Management

Imagine Screen Time Tracking Without Manual Overhead

No tedious follow-ups, no guesswork. Brain automates your entire screen time workflow.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic nudges and flags missing screen time entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights with Natural Language Queries

Ask questions like “Who has low screen activity today?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared with AI-Generated Time Reviews

Summaries of screen time, workload, and task progress are ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Digital Work Automatically

Meetings, chats, and app usage are logged and linked to relevant tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags unusual screen time patterns, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Anomalies Before They Impact Productivity

Brain detects missing entries and atypical usage to prevent costly errors early.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Screen Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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