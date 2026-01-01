Relying on generic time trackers for screen activity leads to inaccurate data and lost productivity insights. Teams face these hurdles without dedicated screen time tracking software:
Fragmented data and manual entry hinder accurate screen time insights and team productivity.
ClickUp captures precise screen engagement, distinguishing work from idle time for accurate billing and analysis.
Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee trustworthy time records every cycle.
Real-time workload views and app usage trends alert you to potential burnout or distractions early.
ClickUp stores immutable logs of screen activity and time entries, ready for instant export.
Tag and report on screen activity by project, enabling precise cost and resource tracking.
Brain manages reminders, flags anomalies, and compiles reports so your team can focus on real work.
Organizations that need precise insights into digital work hours and productivity
No tedious follow-ups, no guesswork. Brain automates your entire screen time workflow.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic nudges and flags missing screen time entries.
Ask questions like “Who has low screen activity today?” and get immediate answers.
Summaries of screen time, workload, and task progress are ready when you need them.
Meetings, chats, and app usage are logged and linked to relevant tasks without manual input.
Brain flags unusual screen time patterns, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports autonomously.
Brain detects missing entries and atypical usage to prevent costly errors early.