Time Tracking Software for Scientists

Precision Time Tracking Designed for Scientific Workflows

Accurately log experiment hours, manage approvals, analyze research time costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your tracking process.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Research Challenges

Why Scientists Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking lab hours without a dedicated system is like measuring experiments with an uncalibrated scale. Here's what scientists face without tailored time tracking tools:

  • Inconsistent data capture during complex experiments — jeopardizing project timelines
  • Manual logs prone to errors — miscalculations affect analyses and budgeting
  • Difficulty assessing researcher workload — risking burnout and missed deadlines
  • Compliance with funding and regulatory requirements becomes uncertain — lacking audit trails
  • Time spent chasing data detracts from research focus — reducing productivity
  • Disjointed systems prevent linking time to specific studies or projects — limiting insight
  • Verifying external collaborator hours is challenging — complicating billing and reporting
  • Inability to confidently report on research labor costs — impacting grant management
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Scientific Teams

Fragmented records, manual entry, and lack of integration hinder research efficiency.

Conventional Practices

  • Lab notebooks or spreadsheets used for time logging, consolidated manually
  • Delayed visibility into logged hours until project review
  • Approvals managed via emails lacking formal records
  • Time data separated from experiment tasks and protocols
  • Resource allocation based on estimations rather than actuals
  • Incomplete compliance documentation

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized time logging linked directly to experiments and projects
  • Instant visibility into researcher hours and progress
  • Built-in approvals with transparent audit trails
  • Seamless integration between time, tasks, and research data
  • Workload insights to balance researcher capacity
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records for compliance and audits
Scientific Benefits

Unlock Scientific Productivity with Advanced Time Tracking

Limited tracking tools slow research momentum and obscure resource use.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Experiment’s Time Data Is Captured Before Analysis

Automated reminders guarantee all experiment hours are submitted on schedule.

ClickUp Timesheet

Approve Verified Time Entries for Accurate Grant Reporting

Lock entries after approval to maintain integrity and compliance.

ClickUp Views

Identify Researcher Overload Before It Affects Outcomes

Visualize workload to proactively balance project demands.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Complete Time Tracking Records

Export detailed logs with full edit histories for regulatory reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Research Hours Precisely Across Projects and Grants

Categorize time entries by study or funding source for transparent reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Manual Timekeeping

Automations handle reminders and status updates so you focus on science.

Start Tracking Lab Time Accurately Without Interruptions

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Who It’s For

Which Scientific Teams Benefit Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Research groups that depend on precise time accounting

If You're a Principal Investigator

  • Stop manual follow-ups. Automated notifications ensure timesheets are submitted promptly
  • Quickly identify team members missing entries without sifting through emails
  • Approve lab hours in one action. Entries lock instantly to prevent alterations
  • Enter every grant reporting cycle with reliable, verified time data

If You're a Lab Manager

  • Monitor researcher workload to prevent burnout and maintain productivity
  • Reassign tasks efficiently from the Workload interface with no extra tools
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp’s AI manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team's logged hours swiftly and focus on lab operations
AI-Powered Research Time Management

How Time Tracking Looks When Manual Work Is Removed

No more chasing data or compiling reports — Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Chasing in Research Labs

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and highlights missing logs automatically.

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Access Instant Insights Without Searching Through Data

Ask “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “How was time spent on Project X?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Review Meetings Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of lab hours, workloads, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Research Activities

Meetings and informal discussions are automatically logged and linked to tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Lab Operations Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and composes reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Anomalies Before They Impact Research Integrity

Brain identifies missing time entries and unusual patterns early to prevent errors.

Common Inquiries

FAQs on Time Tracking for Scientists

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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