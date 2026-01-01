Tracking lab hours without a dedicated system is like measuring experiments with an uncalibrated scale. Here's what scientists face without tailored time tracking tools:
Automated reminders guarantee all experiment hours are submitted on schedule.
Lock entries after approval to maintain integrity and compliance.
Visualize workload to proactively balance project demands.
Export detailed logs with full edit histories for regulatory reviews.
Categorize time entries by study or funding source for transparent reporting.
Automations handle reminders and status updates so you focus on science.
Research groups that depend on precise time accounting
No more chasing data or compiling reports — Brain automates it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and highlights missing logs automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “How was time spent on Project X?” and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of lab hours, workloads, and project progress.
Meetings and informal discussions are automatically logged and linked to tasks.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and composes reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing time entries and unusual patterns early to prevent errors.