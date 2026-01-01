Time Tracking Software for Schools

Time Tracking Tailored for Educational Teams

Monitor staff hours, streamline attendance approvals, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Schools Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Relying on outdated methods to track school staff hours creates chaos. Without a dedicated system, schools face these hurdles:

  • Timesheets submitted late or missing — delays in payroll disrupt operations
  • Manual logging errors — inaccurate records affect budgeting and compliance
  • Unseen workload imbalances — staff burnout increases unnoticed
  • Compliance risks with labor laws — incomplete audit trails jeopardize safety
  • Administrators spend excessive time chasing data — detracting from student-focused work
  • Time tracking disconnected from school activities — no clear link to projects or events
  • Difficulty verifying substitute and part-time hours — billing and payroll conflicts arise
  • Limited insight into labor costs — decision-making relies on guesswork
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Fails Schools

Fragmented processes and manual tasks hinder school administration efficiency.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets via paper forms or emails, manually compiled
  • Lack of real-time visibility into submissions
  • Approval processes scattered and undocumented
  • Time data isolated from educational projects and events
  • Capacity planning done by estimates
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking in one platform
  • Instant visibility into staff hours and attendance
  • Integrated approvals with reminders and full audit trails
  • Time entries linked to tasks, classes, and school events
  • Workload dashboard highlights staff capacity vs actuals
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance records anytime
Educational Use Cases

Unlock New Possibilities with School-Focused Time Tracking

Conventional tracking slows school operations. Dedicated tools empower educators and administrators.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Staff Member’s Hours Are Accounted For Before Payroll

Automated reminders guarantee complete timesheet submissions before pay periods close.

ClickUp Timesheet

Provide Verified, Locked Timesheets Ready for Processing

Approvals and audit logs secure data integrity for payroll accuracy.

ClickUp Views

Spot Early Signs of Staff Overload to Prevent Burnout

Workload insights reveal capacity imbalances to rebalance assignments proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Comprehensive Export-Ready Records

All edits and approvals are logged and easily accessible for compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Transparent Labor Cost Breakdown by Department or Program

Tag hours by classes, events, or departments for detailed reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Time Tracking

Automations and alerts keep tracking running smoothly in the background.

Start Tracking School Staff Time Without Hassle

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Who It’s For

Which School Teams Benefit Most from Specialized Time Tracking?

Teams that depend on precise time and attendance data to operate efficiently

If You're a School Administrator

  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. Automated reminders for timesheet submissions keep everyone on schedule
  • Quickly identify who’s missing timesheets without sifting through paperwork
  • Approve and lock timesheets easily. Ensure data integrity for payroll with a single click
  • Confidently manage payroll runs with verified, audit-ready records

If You're a Department Head or Teacher Leader

  • Monitor team workload to prevent staff overload and maintain morale
  • Reassign tasks or adjust schedules directly from workload views without extra tools
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team's hours swiftly and get back to educational priorities
ClickUp Brain Enhancements

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

No manual chasing or compiling. Brain takes care of your school’s time tracking needs.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Access Submission Status

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted today?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews with Ready Summaries

Brain generates time, workload, and progress summaries for staff meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Log All School Activities

Meetings, planning sessions, and events are captured and linked to relevant tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Put Workflows on Cruise Control

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and produces reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Problems Before They Escalate

Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to safeguard payroll accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

School Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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