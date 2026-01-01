Relying on outdated methods to track school staff hours creates chaos. Without a dedicated system, schools face these hurdles:
Automated reminders guarantee complete timesheet submissions before pay periods close.
Approvals and audit logs secure data integrity for payroll accuracy.
Workload insights reveal capacity imbalances to rebalance assignments proactively.
All edits and approvals are logged and easily accessible for compliance checks.
Tag hours by classes, events, or departments for detailed reporting.
Automations and alerts keep tracking running smoothly in the background.
Teams that depend on precise time and attendance data to operate efficiently
No manual chasing or compiling. Brain takes care of your school’s time tracking needs.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted today?” and get immediate answers.
Brain generates time, workload, and progress summaries for staff meetings.
Meetings, planning sessions, and events are captured and linked to relevant tasks.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and produces reports autonomously.
Brain spots missing entries and unusual patterns early to safeguard payroll accuracy.