Without a specialized system, managing counseling hours can become overwhelming. Here's what school counselors face without focused time tracking:
ClickUp automations send timely reminders so no session goes unrecorded.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee reliable data for school records.
Workload views reveal current capacity versus actual session hours.
Every entry and change is logged, ready to support compliance reviews.
Tag counseling hours by program or student group for detailed insights.
Automated reminders and reports let counselors focus on their students.
School departments where precise time tracking enhances student support and program management.
No manual follow-ups. No tedious reports. Brain handles everything intelligently.
Set deadlines once. ClickUp Brain sends reminders and flags missing sessions automatically.
Ask, “Who hasn’t logged their sessions?” or “How is counselor time distributed?” and get immediate answers.
Receive automatic summaries of counseling hours, workload, and progress.
Brain logs discussions and links them to the correct student or case.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing logs and unusual patterns early, preventing reporting errors.