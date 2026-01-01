Tracking sales activities without a dedicated system leads to missed opportunities and inaccurate forecasts. Here’s what sales teams face without specialized time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every call, meeting, and follow-up is tracked before commission runs.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, tamper-proof records for payroll and commissions.
Workload views highlight reps approaching capacity, enabling proactive workload balancing.
Every time entry and approval is logged and export-ready for compliance and client reviews.
Tag hours by pipeline stage or client segment to analyze where your team spends the most effort.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so your sales team stays focused on closing deals.
No more manual follow-ups or data hunting — Brain Max handles it all for your sales team.
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where time was spent, and get immediate responses.
Automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and deal progress are ready when you are.
Meetings, calls, and discussions are logged and linked to the right deals without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent payroll and sales disruptions.