Time Tracking Software for Sales Teams

Time Tracking Customized for Sales Teams

Capture every sales hour, streamline approval workflows, analyze revenue-driving activities, and let ClickUp Brain's AI manage your follow-ups effortlessly.
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Common Challenges

Why Sales Teams Need Tailored Time Tracking Solutions

Tracking sales activities without a dedicated system leads to missed opportunities and inaccurate forecasts. Here’s what sales teams face without specialized time tracking:

  • Inconsistent activity logging — sales reps forget to record calls and meetings, skewing performance data
  • Manual entry errors — time spent on key accounts is underreported, impacting commission calculations
  • No clear capacity visibility — managers can’t spot overloads before productivity drops
  • Compliance risks with client interactions — missing records can jeopardize contracts
  • Managers wasting time chasing timesheets — instead of coaching reps or closing deals
  • Sales data disconnected from CRM and pipeline tools — insights are fragmented and delayed
  • Difficulty verifying contractor or freelancer contributions — billing disputes affect margins
  • Poor reporting on time spent per deal stage — planning and forecasting become guesswork
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Sales Teams

Fragmented processes and lack of integration slow down sales velocity.

Legacy Methods

  • Tracking via spreadsheets or emails, consolidated manually
  • No real-time visibility into logged sales activities
  • Approvals done informally, lacking transparency
  • Time data isolated from sales tasks and CRM
  • Capacity planning relies on assumptions
  • Compliance and audit trails incomplete or missing

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified platform for logging and locking sales hours
  • Live dashboards showing team activity and capacity
  • Built-in approvals with full audit trail and reminders
  • Seamless connection between time, sales tasks, and CRM data
  • Workload views for precise capacity management
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Sales Team Benefits

Unlock New Possibilities with Dedicated Sales Time Tracking

Generic tools miss the mark — here’s what tailored time tracking delivers for sales teams.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Sales Activity Again

Automated reminders ensure every call, meeting, and follow-up is tracked before commission runs.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Payroll-Ready Timesheets Every Cycle

Approvals and locked entries guarantee accurate, tamper-proof records for payroll and commissions.

ClickUp Views

Spot Sales Burnout Before It Hits Your Quota

Workload views highlight reps approaching capacity, enabling proactive workload balancing.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Instant Exportable Records

Every time entry and approval is logged and export-ready for compliance and client reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Time by Deal Stage for Clear Performance Insights

Tag hours by pipeline stage or client segment to analyze where your team spends the most effort.

ClickUp Reminders

Let ClickUp Automate Your Time Tracking Admin

Automations handle reminders, summaries, and alerts so your sales team stays focused on closing deals.

Start Tracking Sales Time with Precision and Ease

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Ideal Users

Which Sales Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking?

Sales groups that depend on accurate, actionable time data to boost performance and revenue.

If You're a Sales Manager

  • Stop chasing after missing sales activity logs. Automated reminders keep your team on track
  • Instantly see who hasn’t logged time without sifting through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets quickly. Lock entries to prevent unauthorized changes
  • Enter every commission cycle with clean, verified data to ensure accurate payouts

If You're a Sales Representative

  • Monitor your workload to avoid burnout and maintain peak performance
  • Adjust your schedule directly from the Workload view to balance priorities
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve your own time entries with confidence and keep your pipeline moving
ClickUp Brain Features

Simplify Sales Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

No more manual follow-ups or data hunting — Brain Max handles it all for your sales team.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Hassles

Set deadlines once, and Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Answers Instantly Without Searching

Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where time was spent, and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Sales Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of tracked time, workload, and deal progress are ready when you are.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Sales Work Automatically

Meetings, calls, and discussions are logged and linked to the right deals without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Time Tracking Workflows

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact Revenue

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to prevent payroll and sales disruptions.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Sales Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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