Without tailored time tracking, sales teams face critical hurdles:
Automated reminders prompt timely submission of all sales activities.
Approvals and audit trails ensure data integrity and accuracy for payouts.
Real-time workload views help managers redistribute tasks proactively.
Complete logs with edits and approvals streamline audit preparation.
Tag hours to accounts and generate detailed reports for strategic insights.
Automated alerts and summaries free up your team to focus on selling.
Sales groups that depend on accurate activity and time data to drive results
No manual chasing, no guesswork. Brain powers effortless sales time management.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain, “Who hasn’t logged time?” or “How much time spent on Client X?” and get instant responses.
Automatic summaries of logged hours, workload, and progress are ready when you are.
Meetings and calls are logged and linked to the right opportunities without extra effort.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect your revenue.