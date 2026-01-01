Time Tracking Software for Sales Associates

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Sales Teams

Accurately log client interactions, track billable hours, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI automate your follow-ups for seamless sales time management.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Sales Associates Require Dedicated Time Tracking Solutions

Without tailored time tracking, sales teams face critical hurdles:

  • Inaccurate logging of client meetings and calls — affecting commission and performance evaluations
  • Manual entry errors cause lost billable hours — revenue leakage impacts targets
  • Difficulty monitoring workload balance — risk of burnout and missed sales opportunities
  • Lack of audit trails for compliance — challenges in verifying client engagement times
  • Sales managers spend hours chasing timesheets — reducing time spent coaching and strategizing
  • Disjointed data between sales activities and time tracking — no clear view of productivity
  • Verifying contractor or freelance sales efforts is tough — billing discrepancies arise
  • Inability to analyze labor costs accurately — decisions rely on incomplete information
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Misses the Mark for Sales Associates

Fragmented tools and manual processes limit visibility and slow down sales effectiveness.

Traditional Approaches

  • Timesheets submitted via email or spreadsheets, requiring manual consolidation
  • Lack of real-time insight into submission statuses
  • Approvals managed through disorganized email threads without proper records
  • Time entries disconnected from sales activities and CRM data
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions rather than data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized platform for timesheet submission and locking
  • Immediate visibility into sales team hours and activities
  • Built-in approval workflows with reminders and audit logs
  • Time tracking fully integrated with sales tasks and projects
  • Workload insights showing real-time capacity versus actuals
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records ready for audits and reviews
Sales Team Advantages

Unlock Key Benefits of Advanced Time Tracking for Sales Associates

Outdated systems slow sales velocity. Modern tracking unlocks efficiency and insight.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Client Interaction Is Accurately Logged Before Commission Runs

Automated reminders prompt timely submission of all sales activities.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Locked Timesheets Ready for Payroll and Commissions

Approvals and audit trails ensure data integrity and accuracy for payouts.

ClickUp Views

Identify Overloaded Sales Reps Before Performance Declines

Real-time workload views help managers redistribute tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Access Export-Ready Records for Compliance and Client Audits

Complete logs with edits and approvals streamline audit preparation.

ClickUp Reports

Track Sales Effort Against Revenue by Project or Client

Tag hours to accounts and generate detailed reports for strategic insights.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Time Tracking Tasks

Automated alerts and summaries free up your team to focus on selling.

Begin Precise Time Tracking Without the Hassle

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Who It’s For

Which Sales Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Sales groups that depend on accurate activity and time data to drive results

If You're a Sales Manager

  • Eliminate chasing late timesheets. Automated reminders ensure submissions on schedule
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged client interactions without sifting through emails
  • Approve sales timesheets with a single click. Locked entries prevent post-approval changes
  • Approach every commission cycle with clean, verified data that's already approved

If You're a Field Sales Associate

  • Monitor your workload to avoid burnout and maintain peak performance
  • Adjust your schedule based on real-time capacity insights without extra admin work
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups seamlessly
  • Submit and approve your hours swiftly to focus more on closing deals
ClickUp Brain Insights

How AI Transforms Time Tracking for Sales Associates

No manual chasing, no guesswork. Brain powers effortless sales time management.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Timesheet Submissions

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Real-Time Answers Without Searching

Ask Brain, “Who hasn’t logged time?” or “How much time spent on Client X?” and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Sales Reviews Fully Prepared

Automatic summaries of logged hours, workload, and progress are ready when you are.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Sales Efforts Automatically

Meetings and calls are logged and linked to the right opportunities without extra effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Sales Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Spot Issues Before They Impact Commissions

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect your revenue.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Sales Associate Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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