Without specialized time tracking, sales teams face hurdles that impact revenue and client relationships:
ClickUp automations send reminders around deadlines so every timesheet is submitted before payroll.
ClickUp’s Workload view shows capacity vs hours in real time so you can rebalance work early.
ClickUp stores every entry and edit with logs you can instantly export for audits.
In ClickUp, tag hours by project or cost center and generate detailed, export-ready reports.
ClickUp automates reminders, summaries, and alerts so tracking runs in the background.
Sales organizations that depend on precise activity data to drive results
No chasing, no tedious reports, no guesswork. Brain automates your entire tracking workflow.
Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where did time go?” Brain responds instantly.
Automatic summaries of time, workload, and progress are ready when you are.
Meetings and discussions are logged and mapped to the right tasks automatically.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.
Brain spots missing entries, and unusual patterns, early before it impacts payroll.