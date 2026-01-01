Precision Time Tracking for Sales Teams

Time Tracking Software Designed Specifically for Sales Professionals

Monitor sales activities, optimize client interactions, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and maximize your team's selling time.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Sales Teams Require Purpose-Built Time Tracking Tools

Without specialized time tracking, sales teams face hurdles that impact revenue and client relationships:

  • Inaccurate activity logging — lost selling opportunities and skewed performance metrics
  • Manual data entry errors — misreported hours leading to commission disputes
  • Lack of visibility on client engagement — missed chances to prioritize hot leads
  • No integration between time and sales pipelines — fragmented insights reduce efficiency
  • Managers wasting hours chasing reps for updates — less time coaching and strategizing
  • Inconsistent tracking across tools — scattered data hinders forecasting
  • Difficulty verifying contractor and freelancer hours — billing and budget issues
  • Sales forecasting based on assumptions — risking missed quotas and targets
Comparing Legacy Methods to ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Hinders Sales Performance

Outdated processes cause lost time, poor data quality, and limited insight into sales activities.

Conventional Approaches

  • Manual timesheets via spreadsheets or emails, prone to delay
  • No real-time visibility into sales reps’ time allocation
  • Approval workflows scattered and untraceable
  • Time records decoupled from sales opportunities and tasks
  • Forecasting based on incomplete or inaccurate data
  • Compliance and audit trails lacking for billing and commissions

ClickUp Time Tracking for Sales

  • Centralized, real-time timesheets linked directly to deals and tasks
  • Instant transparency into team workload and client interactions
  • Automated approvals with audit logs and reminders
  • Seamless integration between tracked time and sales pipeline progress
  • Data-driven forecasting powered by accurate, connected insights
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for billing and compliance
Empowering Sales Teams

Unlock These Six Advantages with Sales-Focused Time Tracking

Manual tracking and disconnected tools create bottlenecks; the right software clears the path to quota.
ClickUp Automations

Never Start a Payroll Run With Missing Timesheets Again

ClickUp automations send reminders around deadlines so every timesheet is submitted before payroll.

ClickUp Timesheet

Send Every Timesheet to Payroll Already Verified and Locked

With ClickUp, approvals, locked entries, and audit trails ensure payroll-ready data every time.
ClickUp Views

Know Who Is Burning Out Before They Hand in Their Notice

ClickUp’s Workload view shows capacity vs hours in real time so you can rebalance work early.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Any Audit With Every Record Already Export-Ready

ClickUp stores every entry and edit with logs you can instantly export for audits.

ClickUp Reports

Show Finance Exactly Where Every Labour Hour Went

In ClickUp, tag hours by project or cost center and generate detailed, export-ready reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut the Time Your Team Spends on Time Tracking Admin

ClickUp automates reminders, summaries, and alerts so tracking runs in the background.

Achieve Accurate Sales Time Tracking Without Constant Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Sales Teams Gain the Most from ClickUp Time Tracking

Sales organizations that depend on precise activity data to drive results

If You're a Sales Manager

  • Eliminate chasing reps for time logs. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who’s behind on tracking without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Entries lock to prevent edits after approval
  • Enter every sales cycle with verified, accurate data for commissions and forecasting

If You're a Sales Representative

  • Monitor your selling time and client engagement without extra manual work
  • Adjust your workload proactively using real-time Workload insights
  • Forget timesheet reminders. ClickUp Brain manages follow-ups automatically
  • Get approvals fast so you can spend more time closing deals
AI-Driven Sales Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Hassle

No chasing, no tedious reports, no guesswork. Brain automates your entire tracking workflow.

#ClickUpBrain

Stop Thinking About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Answers Without Digging

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “Where did time go?” Brain responds instantly.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews Already Prepared

Automatic summaries of time, workload, and progress are ready when you are.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Work That Usually Gets Missed

Meetings and discussions are logged and mapped to the right tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Workflows Run on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Catch Issues Before They Turn Into Problems

Brain spots missing entries, and unusual patterns, early before it impacts payroll.

Common Questions

Sales Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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