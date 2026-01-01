Time Tracking Software for SaaS Companies

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for SaaS Teams

Effortlessly capture billable hours, streamline approvals, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to keep your SaaS projects on schedule and budget.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why SaaS Companies Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without a purpose-built time tracking system, SaaS teams face operational headaches that impact delivery and profitability:

  • Delayed or missing time entries disrupt accurate billing and forecasting
  • Manual tracking increases errors leading to revenue leakage
  • Lack of visibility into developer workload causes burnout and turnover
  • Compliance and client audits become stressful without proper records
  • Managers waste hours chasing entries instead of leading projects
  • Time data disconnected from tickets and sprints stalls actionable insights
  • Verifying contractor hours is time-consuming and error-prone
  • Financial decisions rely on guesswork rather than precise labor costs
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Legacy Time Tracking Tools Don’t Meet SaaS Needs

Fragmented processes and lack of integration slow your team's momentum.

Conventional Time Tracking

  • Manual timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets
  • Limited insight until end of billing cycle
  • Approval workflows handled outside core tools, no audit trail
  • Time entries disconnected from code commits and projects
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions
  • Compliance records incomplete and hard to share

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Unified timesheets embedded within your SaaS workflows
  • Real-time visibility into developer and team hours
  • Built-in approvals with audit logs and automatic reminders
  • Time linked directly to tickets, sprints, and project milestones
  • Workload views to balance capacity and actual effort
  • Comprehensive, exportable records for audits and billing
SaaS Benefits

Unlock New Levels of Efficiency with Dedicated SaaS Time Tracking

Generic tools can’t keep up with your fast-paced development cycles and complex billing models.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Billable Hour in Your SaaS Projects

Automated reminders ensure every developer submits accurate time before invoices go out.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Lockable Timesheets for Client Billing

Approvals and audit trails create trustworthy records for your SaaS billing cycles.

ClickUp Views

Spot Developer Overload Before It Impacts Product Quality

Workload dashboards reveal capacity imbalances so you can reassign tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Client Audits with Confidence

Export detailed, tamper-proof logs instantly to satisfy compliance and contractual reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Track Time by Feature, Sprint, or Client

Tag hours precisely for insightful reporting and smarter resource allocation.

ClickUp Reminders

Automate Time Tracking Admin to Focus on Innovation

Let ClickUp handle reminders, reports, and alerts so your team stays focused on building.

Accurate time tracking built for SaaS teams, ready in minutes

Calendar_time tracking
Who It’s For

Which SaaS Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams where every minute counts towards product delivery and client satisfaction

If You’re a Product Manager in SaaS

  • Stop chasing incomplete timesheets. Automated nudges ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who’s missing entries at a glance without manual follow-up
  • Approve and lock time entries in one click, preventing post-submission changes
  • Enter client billing cycles with accurate, verified time data every time

If You’re a SaaS Engineering Lead

  • Monitor developer workloads to prevent burnout before it affects releases
  • Rebalance tasks seamlessly using Workload views without interrupting sprint flow
  • Eliminate timesheet reminder emails. ClickUp’s AI manages follow-ups automatically
  • Approve your team’s logged hours quickly and get back to leading innovation
AI-Powered Time Tracking

Experience Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

Brain handles the admin so your SaaS team can focus on shipping.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once, and Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights with Natural Language Queries

Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t logged time this sprint?” or “Where is the most time spent?”

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Sprint Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain generates automatic summaries of tracked time, progress, and workload data.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Hidden Work

Meetings, code reviews, and discussions are logged and linked to the right tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflow Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and produces reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Affect Delivery

Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early, protecting your project timelines.

Frequently Asked Questions

SaaS Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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