Time Tracking Software for Roofers

Time Tracking Tailored to Roofing Professionals

Easily track crew hours, approve timesheets on the go, monitor project labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI streamline your roofing operations.
Free forever.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Roofers Need Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Handling time tracking on roofing projects without a dedicated tool can lead to costly setbacks:

  • Crew hours logged late or forgotten — delays in payroll and project billing
  • Manual entry errors — inaccurate labor costs and budget overruns
  • No clear view of team workloads — risking overexertion and missed deadlines
  • Compliance risks on job sites — lack of verifiable audit trails for labor laws
  • Supervisors spend hours chasing timesheets — distracting from on-site management
  • Disconnected time data across platforms — impeding project management and cost tracking
  • Verifying subcontractor hours is a hassle — leading to billing conflicts
  • Unreliable labor cost reports — making project planning guesswork
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Isn’t Enough for Roofing Teams

Outdated methods create delays, errors, and blind spots that stall your roofing projects.

Old-School Tracking

  • Timesheets collected via paper or text messages, manually compiled
  • Last-minute submission limits visibility
  • Approval handled informally, lacking documentation
  • Time tracking disconnected from roofing tasks and projects
  • Guesswork in crew capacity planning
  • Compliance records incomplete and hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking for Roofers

  • Timesheets submitted and locked within one unified platform
  • Real-time insights into crew hours and project progress
  • Built-in approvals with automatic reminders and secure audit trails
  • Time entries linked directly to roofing projects and tasks
  • Workload view to balance crew assignments effectively
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Roofing Workforce Benefits

Empowering Roofers with Smart Time Tracking

Avoid lost labor hours, billing errors, and burnout with a solution built for roofing demands.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss a Crew Member's Timesheet Again

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so every roofing hour is accounted for before payroll.

ClickUp Timesheet

Send Verified Timesheets Straight to Payroll

Approvals, locked entries, and audit trails ensure your labor costs are accurate and ready for billing.

ClickUp Views

Spot Crew Overload Before It Leads to Burnout

Workload views reveal capacity vs. actual hours so you can redistribute tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Walk Into Audits With Confidence and Complete Records

Every time entry and edit is logged and instantly exportable for labor compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Show Exactly Where Every Roofing Hour Is Spent

Tag hours by project or job site for detailed labor cost reporting and budget tracking.

ClickUp Reminders

Cut Administrative Time on Time Tracking

Automated reminders and reports keep tracking running smoothly without manual follow-ups.

Start Tracking Roofing Time with Precision and Ease

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Who It’s For

Which Roofing Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking

Teams where accurate labor tracking is critical to project success and profitability

If You're a Roofing Project Manager

  • Stop chasing timesheets on the job site. Automated reminders ensure timely submissions
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through paperwork
  • Approve crew timesheets in one click. Entries lock immediately to prevent changes
  • Enter every payroll run with clean, verified labor data signed off by supervisors

If You're a Roofing Crew Supervisor

  • Monitor crew workloads to prevent overextension and reduce safety risks
  • Rebalance assignments directly from the Workload view—no extra tools needed
  • Skip the manual timesheet reminder calls. ClickUp automates follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly and focus on managing the job site
AI-Driven Efficiency with ClickUp Brain

Imagine Roofing Time Tracking Without Manual Hassles

No more chasing, compiling, or second-guessing. Brain handles your time tracking effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once and Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Answers to Your Time Tracking Questions

Ask “Who hasn’t logged hours?” or “How much time was spent on that roof?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Prepare for Reviews in Advance

Automatic summaries of crew hours, workload, and project progress are ready when you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Every Roofing Task Effortlessly

Meetings and on-site discussions are logged and linked to the right tasks automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual intervention.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Affect Payroll

Brain spots missing or unusual entries early, helping you avoid costly errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Roofers’ Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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