Without a specialized system, tracking your driving hours can become a headache. Here's what rideshare drivers face without dedicated time tracking:
ClickUp Brain sends timely reminders so every hour you drive is recorded accurately.
Approved and locked entries provide reliable records for tax and reimbursement purposes.
Real-time workload insights let you manage your driving hours to avoid burnout and stay safe.
Export detailed, audit-ready reports that clearly map your driving hours and expenses.
Tag hours by ride type or location to optimize your schedule and boost income.
Automations handle reminders, summaries, and reports so tracking runs smoothly in the background.
Drivers and fleet managers who need precise and efficient time tracking
Experience hands-free tracking and insights powered by ClickUp Brain.
Set your deadlines once; Brain handles follow-ups and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask questions like “Which rides aren’t logged?” or “How many hours this week?” and get instant answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of your driving hours, breaks, and earnings with no extra work.
Meetings, pickups, and drop-offs are logged and linked to your shifts automatically.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without you lifting a finger.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to keep your records accurate.