Managing ongoing retainer agreements without dedicated software leads to inefficiencies and billing inaccuracies:
Automated reminders from ClickUp Brain help your team submit complete timesheets before billing deadlines.
Approval workflows guarantee locked, audit-ready time entries for transparent client invoicing.
Workload views highlight capacity versus actuals, helping balance effort across multiple retainers.
Store detailed edit histories and export comprehensive logs for compliance and client reviews.
Tag and report hours by client, project, and task for accurate profitability tracking.
Automations manage reminders and summaries, freeing your team to focus on high-value work.
Set submission deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries.
Ask questions like “Which retainer hours are outstanding?” and get instant answers.
Automatically generated summaries combine workload, progress, and time data.
Meetings and discussions map to tasks without manual entry, ensuring full time capture.
Brain Max flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports autonomously.
Spot missing entries and unusual time patterns early to prevent client disputes.