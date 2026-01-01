Time Tracking Software for Retainer Clients

Time Tracking Tailored for Retainer-Based Workflows

Accurately log billable hours, streamline client reporting, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate reminders and follow-ups for your retainer projects.
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Challenges

Why Retainer Clients Demand Specialized Time Tracking

Managing ongoing retainer agreements without dedicated software leads to inefficiencies and billing inaccuracies:

  • Inconsistent time entries across clients — jeopardizing accurate billing and client trust
  • Manual tracking errors inflate or underreport hours — resulting in revenue loss or disputes
  • Lack of visibility into project time allocation — making it hard to balance workloads
  • Difficulty verifying time spent on each retainer scope — complicating client approvals
  • Tedious follow-ups for timesheet submissions — distracting teams from core work
  • Disconnected tools disrupt workflow continuity — reducing operational efficiency
  • Complexity in reporting across multiple retainers — causing delayed invoicing
  • Limited insights into profitability per retainer client — hindering strategic decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Solutions Fall Short for Retainer Clients

Fragmented processes, manual tasks, and limited transparency stall retainer management.

Traditional Approaches

  • Tracking hours in spreadsheets or emails, prone to errors
  • No centralized overview of time spent per retainer
  • Approvals managed informally, lacking audit trails
  • Time data disconnected from client tasks and deliverables
  • Resource planning based on assumptions
  • Incomplete documentation complicates billing and audits

ClickUp Time Tracking for Retainers

  • Centralized platform for submitting and locking time entries per retainer
  • Real-time dashboards showing hours across clients and projects
  • Structured approval workflows with reminders and full audit logs
  • Seamless link between tracked time, tasks, and client deliverables
  • Accurate workload insights to prevent overcommitment
  • Exportable, compliant records ready for invoicing and audits
Retainer Benefits

Unlock the Potential of Time Tracking for Retainer Clients

Without tailored tools, retainer client management can stall your team's productivity and revenue growth.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Retainer Hour Is Captured and Billed

Automated reminders from ClickUp Brain help your team submit complete timesheets before billing deadlines.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Hours with Confidence

Approval workflows guarantee locked, audit-ready time entries for transparent client invoicing.

ClickUp Views

Detect Client Project Overloads Before They Escalate

Workload views highlight capacity versus actuals, helping balance effort across multiple retainers.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Access Instant Audit-Ready Time Reports

Store detailed edit histories and export comprehensive logs for compliance and client reviews.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Time Precisely to Each Retainer Scope

Tag and report hours by client, project, and task for accurate profitability tracking.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Admin Overhead on Time Tracking

Automations manage reminders and summaries, freeing your team to focus on high-value work.

Start Tracking Retainer Time Accurately with ClickUp

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Ideal Users

Which Teams Thrive with Retainer Client Time Tracking?

Teams managing ongoing client agreements who need precision and transparency.

If You're a Retainer Account Manager

  • Eliminate time tracking delays. Automated nudges ensure timely timesheet submissions
  • Gain instant visibility into billing hours per client without digging through emails
  • Approve time logs swiftly. Entries lock post-approval to prevent adjustments
  • Confidently present verified hours during client invoicing and reviews

If You're a Project Lead Managing Retainers

  • Monitor team workload across multiple retainer projects to avoid burnout
  • Rebalance tasks easily using Workload views without juggling multiple tools
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp Brain automates follow-ups
  • Approve your team's hours quickly and keep projects on track
AI-Driven Efficiency

Experience Time Tracking Without the Manual Grind

ClickUp Brain and Brain Max automate every aspect of retainer time management.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Chasing Timesheets Repeatedly

Set submission deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Time Tracking Insights

Ask questions like “Which retainer hours are outstanding?” and get instant answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Step Into Meetings Prepared

Automatically generated summaries combine workload, progress, and time data.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Unlogged Work Automatically

Meetings and discussions map to tasks without manual entry, ensuring full time capture.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Autopilot Agents Manage Time Workflows

Brain Max flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Risks Before They Impact Billing

Spot missing entries and unusual time patterns early to prevent client disputes.

Common Questions

Retainer Client Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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