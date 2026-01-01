Time Tracking Software for Restaurants

Time Tracking Designed for Restaurant Teams

Monitor staff hours, streamline shift approvals, analyze labor costs, and let ClickUp Brain’s AI handle the details so your kitchen runs smoothly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Challenges

Why Restaurants Demand Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Handling employee hours without a dedicated system in a restaurant leads to chaos. Here’s what happens without specialized time tracking:

  • Late or missing shift logs cause payroll delays and errors
  • Manual entry mistakes inflate labor costs
  • Unseen overtime and overwork increase staff turnover
  • Lack of compliance records risks legal penalties
  • Managers spend hours chasing time data instead of focusing on service
  • Disconnected time records from operations hinder scheduling efficiency
  • Verifying part-time and seasonal staff hours is difficult — disputes become common
  • Inaccurate labor cost reporting affects budgeting and profitability
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Work for Restaurants

Fragmented processes and delayed data leave restaurants understaffed and overspending.

Old-School Tracking

  • Shifts recorded on paper or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • No real-time view until payroll crunch time
  • Approvals managed by phone or email, no clear audit trail
  • Time data isolated from scheduling and operations
  • Staffing decisions based on guesswork
  • Compliance paperwork incomplete and hard to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • All shift data entered and secured in one place
  • Live insight into team hours and availability
  • Automated approvals with reminders and traceable records
  • Time entries linked directly to shifts, tasks, and schedules
  • Dynamic workload balancing to avoid overstaffing
  • Exportable, tamper-proof compliance documentation
Restaurant Benefits

Unlock Operational Excellence with Restaurant-Focused Time Tracking

Generic tools slow down your kitchen and dining floor. Tailored time tracking drives efficiency and staff satisfaction.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Shift Is Logged Before Payroll

ClickUp automations send timely reminders so no shift slips through the cracks.

ClickUp Timesheet

Approve and Lock Hours Before Payroll Processing

Shift approvals lock entries, guaranteeing accurate and verified payroll data.

ClickUp Views

Spot Staff Overload Before It Affects Service

Workload views highlight scheduling imbalances so you can adjust before burnout.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Complete, Exportable Records

Every shift entry and edit is logged and ready to export for compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Track Labor Costs by Station or Service Area

Tag hours to specific departments or shifts for precise budget insights.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Tracking Admin with Intelligent Automation

Automated summaries and reminders keep time tracking effortless for managers and staff.

Start Tracking Restaurant Staff Hours with Confidence

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Restaurant Time Tracking Software?

Teams that depend on accurate, real-time labor data to keep service seamless and costs controlled.

If You're a Restaurant Manager

  • Eliminate last-minute shift chasing. Automated alerts ensure every staff member submits hours on time
  • Quickly identify missing or incomplete timesheets without manual follow-ups
  • Approve shifts in just one click. Locked timesheets protect against unauthorized changes
  • Enter every payroll cycle with verified, audit-ready labor data

If You're a Floor or Department Supervisor

  • Monitor team workload to prevent burnout during peak hours
  • Adjust staffing on the fly using Workload views—no separate tools required
  • Forget reminder emails. ClickUp automates all follow-ups
  • Approve shifts quickly to focus on delivering great customer experiences
ClickUp Brain Features

Revolutionize Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

No manual chasing or data digging. Let Brain handle time tracking for you.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Chasing Timesheets

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing entries instantly.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Immediate Answers to Time Tracking Questions

Ask Brain who hasn’t logged hours or where labor time was spent, and get instant responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Prepared with AI Summaries

Receive automated overviews of shifts, workload, and progress before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Every Minute Worked

Meetings, prep time, and service rounds are logged and assigned to correct tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Workflows on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without human intervention.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Before They Impact the Business

Brain spots missing entries and unusual work patterns early, preventing payroll surprises.

Frequently Asked Questions

Common Questions About Restaurant Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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