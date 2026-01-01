Without a dedicated system, tracking time on residential builds becomes chaotic. Here's how outdated methods impact construction teams:
Automated reminders keep crews submitting on time for smooth payroll runs.
Built-in approvals and audit trails guarantee payroll-ready accuracy.
Workload dashboards highlight crew capacity vs actual hours to prevent burnout.
Complete logs of time entries and edits are instantly accessible.
Tag hours to projects or cost centers for precise financial insights.
Automated alerts and summaries free supervisors to focus on site management.
Teams where precise time data drives project success and cost control
No chasing timesheets, no manual reports — Brain takes care of it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic reminders and flags missing hours.
Ask Brain who hasn’t submitted or where hours are spent and get immediate answers.
Automatic summaries of labor, workloads, and progress are ready when you are.
Meetings, site discussions, and unexpected tasks are logged and linked automatically.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact payroll.