Without dedicated tools, tracking research time gets tangled in complexity:
Automated reminders ensure every research hour is recorded and ready for analysis.
Locked timesheets with audit trails guarantee compliant, tamper-proof records.
Workload views provide real-time insights into individual and team capacity.
Every time entry is stored securely with detailed logs for easy export.
Tag hours precisely to generate detailed reports for stakeholders.
ClickUp automates reminders and reporting so you can focus on research.
Teams where accurate, detailed time data drives success
No chasing, no compiling, no guesswork. Brain manages it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How were hours allocated?” and get immediate insights.
AI-generated summaries of logged time, workload, and progress await you.
Meetings, discussions, and data analysis time are logged and linked to projects automatically.
Brain flags anomalies, assigns follow-ups, and produces reports with zero manual effort.
Brain detects missing entries and unusual patterns early to safeguard project integrity.