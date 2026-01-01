Time Tracking Software for Remote Teams

Time Tracking Designed for Remote Workers

Monitor hours, streamline approvals, analyze time costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your follow-ups effortlessly.
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Common Challenges

Why Remote Workers Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without a centralized time tracking system tailored for remote work, managing hours becomes chaotic. Remote teams face unique hurdles such as:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — leading to payroll delays and inaccuracies
  • Manual data entry errors — misreporting hours that impact billing and budgeting
  • Lack of visibility into workload — increasing the risk of burnout and missed deadlines
  • Compliance risks — with no clear audit trails for remote work hours
  • Excessive managerial follow-ups — wasting valuable time on chasing updates
  • Disconnected time records and project tasks — reducing productivity and insight
  • Difficulty verifying contractor and freelancer hours — causing billing disputes
  • Unreliable labor cost reporting — resulting in poor resource allocation decisions
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Tools Don’t Meet Remote Work Needs

Fragmented processes, delayed data, and poor oversight hinder remote workforce management.

Traditional Solutions

  • Manual timesheets via email or spreadsheets prone to delays
  • Lack of real-time submission visibility
  • Approval workflows scattered across emails without documentation
  • Time tracking isolated from project management
  • Capacity assessments based on assumptions
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to obtain

ClickUp Time Tracking for Remote Work

  • All timesheets submitted and stored in one unified platform
  • Instant visibility into remote team hours and progress
  • Integrated approvals with automated reminders and detailed audit logs
  • Seamless connection of time data to tasks and projects
  • Workload insights showing actual vs planned capacity
  • Fully exportable, tamper-proof records for compliance and payroll
Remote Work Advantages

Unlock Key Benefits of Advanced Time Tracking for Remote Teams

Rigid systems, delayed feedback, and isolated data sets limit remote team performance.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Remote Timesheet Arrives on Time

ClickUp automations send deadline reminders so timesheets are always submitted before payroll runs.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified and Locked Timesheets to Payroll

Approvals and locked time entries guarantee accurate and audit-ready payroll data.

ClickUp Views

Spot Remote Worker Burnout Before It's Too Late

Real-time Workload views reveal capacity issues early so you can rebalance tasks proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Export-Ready Time Records

All time entries and edits are logged with full export capabilities for compliance assurance.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance with Precise Labor Cost Reports

Assign hours by project or billing code and generate detailed reports instantly.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Tracking Administrative Overhead

Automate reminders, summaries, and alerts so time tracking requires minimal manual input.

Begin Accurate Time Tracking Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Remote Time Tracking Software

Teams depending on precise remote work hour data for productivity and compliance

For Remote HR Managers

  • Eliminate timesheet chasing. Automated notifications ensure submissions are on schedule
  • Quickly identify who’s missing timesheets without sifting through emails
  • Approve with confidence. Lock entries immediately to prevent unauthorized changes
  • Enter every payroll cycle equipped with clean, verified remote work data

For Remote Department Leaders

  • Monitor team workload to prevent burnout and attrition
  • Reallocate tasks easily using Workload views without additional meetings
  • Forget manual reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups for you
  • Approve hours swiftly and focus on leading your distributed team
AI-Driven Remote Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Hassle

No chasing, no manual reports, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain handles it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Following Up on Timesheets Manually

Set submission deadlines once and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing data.

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Access Instant Answers to Time Tracking Queries

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How was time allocated?” and get immediate responses.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive at Reviews Fully Prepared

Brain generates automatic summaries of tracked time, workload balance, and project progress.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Meetings and discussions get logged and linked to tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Workflow Management

Brain detects overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports autonomously.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Issues Early to Avoid Payroll Errors

Brain spots missing timesheets and unusual patterns before they become costly problems.

Common Questions

Remote Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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