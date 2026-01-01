Time Tracking Tailored for Rehabilitation Centres

Time Tracking Software Designed Specifically for Rehab Centres

Accurately monitor staff hours, streamline approvals, analyze labor costs, and leverage ClickUp Brain’s AI to manage follow-ups effortlessly.
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Industry Challenges

Why Rehabilitation Centres Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Managing staff schedules and hours without a unified system can disrupt rehabilitation services and compliance. Challenges unique to rehab centres include:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — delays impact payroll and funding cycles
  • Manual entry errors — inaccurate data affects patient care and resource allocation
  • Unclear staff capacity — risking burnout in high-demand therapy roles
  • Compliance risks — missing documentation threatens audits and certifications
  • Excessive administrative overhead — managers spend too much time chasing timesheets
  • Disconnected time and care plans — making it hard to link hours to patient outcomes
  • Difficulties verifying contractor and therapist hours — complicating billing and contracts
  • Limited insight on labor costs — hindering budget planning and operational decisions
Legacy Systems vs ClickUp

Where Traditional Time Tracking Fails Rehabilitation Centres

Fragmented processes, limited visibility, and manual bottlenecks hamper efficiency.

Conventional Tracking Methods

  • Timesheets collected via paper or email, consolidated manually
  • Lack of timely insight into staff hours and availability
  • Approval chains handled offline without audit records
  • Time data isolated from patient care workflows
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, risking staff overload
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or difficult to retrieve

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • Centralized timesheet submission and locking within a single platform
  • Live dashboards showing staff hours and workloads
  • Built-in approval workflows with complete audit trails
  • Time entries linked directly to therapy tasks and patient plans
  • Workload views highlight capacity versus actual time tracked
  • Export-ready, secure records supporting audits and billing
Rehabilitation Centre Benefits

Unlock Key Benefits of Modern Time Tracking in Rehabilitation Settings

Outdated tracking methods slow operations and obscure critical insights.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Complete Timesheet Submission Before Payroll Processing

Automated reminders from ClickUp Brain guarantee every staff member submits timesheets on time.

ClickUp Timesheet

Provide Verified and Locked Time Data to Payroll Teams

Approval workflows lock entries and maintain audit trails, ensuring payroll data integrity.

ClickUp Views

Identify Staff Overload Before It Affects Patient Care

Workload views reveal staff capacity issues so adjustments can be made proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready With Exportable Time Records

Complete logs of time entries and approvals are stored securely and ready for compliance checks.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Labor Costs Accurately Across Departments and Programs

Tag time by therapy type or funding source for detailed financial reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time on Time Tracking Tasks

Automations handle reminders and follow-ups, letting your team focus on patient care.

Experience Accurate Time Tracking Without Constant Follow-Up

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most From Time Tracking in Rehabilitation Centres?

Teams that depend on precise time data to deliver quality care and maintain compliance

For Rehabilitation Centre Administrators

  • Eliminate manual timesheet chasing. Automated alerts keep your team on schedule
  • Quickly identify unsubmitted timesheets without sifting through emails
  • Approve and lock timesheets with a single action. Ensure data can’t be altered post-approval
  • Enter every payroll period confident that all hours are verified and compliant

For Therapy and Department Managers

  • Monitor therapist workloads to prevent burnout and maintain patient care quality
  • Adjust assignments easily from the Workload view without extra meetings
  • Cut down reminder emails. Let ClickUp Brain automate follow-ups
  • Approve your team’s time entries swiftly and get back to supporting patients
AI-Enhanced Efficiency

Imagine Time Tracking Without the Manual Burden

No chasing, no spreadsheets, no guesswork. ClickUp Brain automates your time tracking needs.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Timesheet Follow-Up Stress

Set deadlines once; Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights Without Searching

Ask “Who hasn’t submitted timesheets?” or “Where was time spent?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Enter Reviews Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of time tracking, workloads, and progress whenever you need them.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and therapy sessions are logged and connected to the appropriate tasks effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflow Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports with no manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Before They Escalate

Early alerts for missing or unusual time entries help maintain accurate payroll and compliance.

Common Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Rehabilitation Centres

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
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