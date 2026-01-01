Tracking editing hours without a dedicated system leads to chaos and inaccuracies. Here’s what reels editors face without focused time tracking:
Automated reminders ensure every edit session is tracked before project deadlines.
Approval workflows lock entries, providing verified, transparent time records.
Workload views highlight capacity issues so you can balance assignments early.
Export detailed logs with every edit and approval timestamp readily available.
Tag hours by project or client to generate precise cost reports.
Automations handle reminders and summaries so tracking fits your editing flow.
Teams where precise editing time data drives project success and client satisfaction
No chasing, no guesswork, no extra reporting. Brain automates it all.
Set deadlines once; Brain handles reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask Brain who hasn’t logged time or where editing hours were spent and get immediate answers.
Receive AI-generated summaries of editing time, progress, and workload before meetings.
Meetings, feedback sessions, and revisions are logged and linked to the right edits.
Brain flags overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns early to protect project timelines.