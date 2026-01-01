Time Tracking Software for Recruitment Agencies

Time Tracking Designed Specifically for Recruitment Teams

Capture billable hours effortlessly, streamline candidate time logs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI optimize your follow-ups and approvals.
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Key Challenges

Why Recruitment Agencies Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Handling candidate interviews, client calls, and administrative hours without a unified system leads to chaos. Recruitment agencies face these hurdles without dedicated time tracking:

  • Timesheets submitted late or incomplete — delays in billing and payroll
  • Manual entries cause costly mistakes — inaccurate client invoicing and payroll errors
  • No clear view of recruiter workloads — risk of burnout and missed deadlines
  • Compliance risks increase — lack of verifiable audit trails for contractor hours
  • Managers waste time chasing timesheets — less time for strategic recruitment efforts
  • Time data disconnected from placements and projects — hard to analyze profitability
  • Freelancer and contractor hours are difficult to validate — disputes over billable time
  • Financial reporting lacks accuracy — impacting budgeting and forecasting decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Old-School Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Recruitment Needs

Fragmented processes and outdated tools slow down recruitment operations.

Conventional Tracking Methods

  • Timesheets sent via email or spreadsheets, manually merged
  • Lack of visibility into submissions until last minute
  • Approvals handled informally with no traceability
  • Time records disconnected from candidate placements and client projects
  • Resource planning based on assumptions
  • Incomplete compliance documentation

ClickUp Time Tracking Advantage

  • All timesheets submitted and locked within one platform
  • Real-time insight into recruiter hours and availability
  • Approval workflows with reminders, locking, and audit logs
  • Time data linked directly to candidates, jobs, and client projects
  • Workload dashboards for precise capacity management
  • Exportable, tamper-proof compliance-ready records
Recruitment Use Cases

Unlock Powerful Time Tracking Benefits Tailored for Recruitment Agencies

Outdated tools and siloed data limit agencies’ ability to optimize time and maximize billable hours.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Candidate Interaction Is Logged Before Payroll

ClickUp automations send timely reminders to recruiters so all hours are captured before invoicing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Fully Verified Timesheets Ready for Client Billing

Approval workflows and locked entries guarantee accurate, audit-proof data every billing cycle.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overloaded Recruiters Before It Affects Placements

Workload views reveal capacity vs. actual hours in real time, helping managers rebalance tasks.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Compliance Audits Without Stress

ClickUp keeps full logs of time edits and approvals, ready for instant export.

ClickUp Reports

Track Billable Hours by Client, Job, or Recruiter

Tag and report on hours across projects to provide transparent billing and performance insights.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Time Spent on Timesheet Administration

Automate reminders, approvals, and reporting to let recruiters focus on placements, not paperwork.

Start Tracking Recruiter Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Which Recruitment Teams Gain the Most from Dedicated Time Tracking?

Teams that depend on precise, real-time time data to boost efficiency and billing accuracy

If You're a Recruitment Manager

  • Stop chasing timesheets. Automated reminders ensure submissions before deadlines
  • Quickly identify who hasn’t logged hours without sifting through emails
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Locked entries prevent post-approval changes
  • Enter every billing cycle confident with clean, verified time data

If You're a Team Lead or Consultant

  • Monitor your team’s workload to prevent burnout and missed placements
  • Reassign tasks using the Workload view without extra meetings or emails
  • Skip manual follow-ups. ClickUp Brain handles all timesheet reminders
  • Approve your team's time swiftly and get back to recruiting
AI-Driven Time Management

Imagine Time Tracking Without Any Manual Hassle

No more chasing timesheets, compiling reports, or manual checks. ClickUp Brain automates it all.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Chasing Forever

Set submission deadlines once. Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Know Who’s Submitted and Who Hasn’t

Ask Brain questions like “Who’s missing hours?” and get immediate, clear answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Reviews with Reports Ready

Receive AI-generated summaries of time tracked, workload balances, and progress updates.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Meetings and Calls

Brain logs discussions and candidate meetings, linking them to the correct tasks.

#ClickUpBrain

Run Workflows on Autopilot

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and generates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Identify Problems Before They Impact Payroll

Brain spots missing or irregular entries early, protecting your billing accuracy.

Frequently Asked Questions

Recruitment Agency Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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