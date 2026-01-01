Without dedicated time tracking, recruiting firms face operational headaches and lost revenue. Here's what unfolds without the right tools:
Automated reminders guarantee all timesheets are in ahead of pay periods.
Approvals and locked entries ensure billing accuracy and reduce disputes.
Real-time workload views highlight capacity issues to rebalance tasks.
Complete, timestamped records are instantly available for compliance checks.
Tag hours by client or job to produce precise, exportable reports.
Automations handle reminders and summaries, freeing your team to focus on hiring.
Teams where precise time management drives success
No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports manually. Let Brain do the heavy lifting.
Set deadlines once, and Brain sends reminders and flags missing entries automatically.
Ask questions like “Which recruiter hasn’t submitted?” or “Where did time get allocated?” and get immediate responses.
Receive automated summaries of tracked time, workload distribution, and progress.
Meetings, candidate calls, and prep time are logged and linked to the right tasks.
Brain flags overtime, triggers alerts, and prepares reports with no manual input.
Brain identifies missing entries and unusual patterns before they impact payroll.