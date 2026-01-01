Time Tracking Software for Recruiters

Precision Time Tracking Tailored for Recruiters

Accurately log candidate interactions, manage timesheet approvals, measure recruitment effort costs, and let ClickUp Brain's AI handle all follow-ups effortlessly.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Recruitment Challenges

Why Recruiters Require Specialized Time Tracking Tools

Tracking recruiter hours without a unified platform leads to disarray. Here’s what recruiters face without dedicated time tracking software:

  • Inconsistent timesheet submissions — recruitment billing and payroll cycles stall
  • Error-prone manual entries — miscalculations inflate costs and reduce margins
  • No clear insight into recruiter workload — risking burnout and missed deadlines
  • Compliance risks with client contracts — missing audit trails complicate disputes
  • Managers waste time chasing hours — diverting focus from candidate sourcing
  • Time data disconnected from recruitment pipelines — hindering performance analysis
  • Freelance and contract recruiter hours unverifiable — causing invoicing disagreements
  • Inability to report on recruitment spend accurately — leading to poor budgeting decisions
Conventional vs ClickUp

Why Traditional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Recruiter Needs

Fragmented tools, manual processes, and lack of visibility stall recruitment efficiency.

Conventional Approaches

  • Timesheets collected via email or spreadsheets, manually compiled
  • Delayed visibility into submitted hours
  • Approval workflows handled through emails without audit records
  • Time entries disconnected from candidate and project data
  • Capacity planning based on estimations, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete or difficult to export

ClickUp Time Tracking for Recruiters

  • Centralized timesheets submitted and locked in one platform
  • Real-time oversight of recruiter hours and activities
  • Built-in approval workflows with reminders and audit trails
  • Time entries linked directly to candidates, jobs, and projects
  • Workload view comparing capacity to actual hours
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof compliance and billing records
Recruiter Benefits

Unlock Recruiter Productivity with Dedicated Time Tracking

Disconnected tools and delayed insights keep recruiters from their core focus—finding the right talent.
ClickUp Automations

Never Begin Payroll with Missing Recruitment Hours

ClickUp automations send timely reminders ensuring every recruiter submits timesheets before payroll runs.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Timesheets Straight to Payroll

Approvals, locked entries, and comprehensive audit trails guarantee payroll-ready data every cycle.

ClickUp Views

Spot Recruiter Burnout Before It Impacts Hiring

Workload view reveals real-time capacity versus actual hours so you can balance workloads proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Enter Audits Confidently with Export-Ready Records

Every time entry and edit is logged and exportable instantly for compliance and client audits.

ClickUp Reports

Provide Finance Clear Visibility Into Recruitment Costs

Tag hours by client, job order, or recruitment stage to create detailed, exportable reports.

ClickUp Reminders

Reduce Administrative Time Spent on Time Tracking

Automated reminders, summaries, and alerts let recruiters focus on sourcing candidates, not chasing hours.

Start Tracking Recruiter Hours Accurately Without Hassle

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Teams That Gain the Most From Recruiter Time Tracking

Recruitment teams and agencies that depend on precise time allocation and reporting

If You’re a Recruitment Manager

  • End the chase for missing timesheets. Automated prompts keep submissions on schedule
  • Quickly identify outstanding timesheets without digging through emails or spreadsheets
  • Approve timesheets with a single click. Locked entries prevent post-approval changes
  • Approach payroll runs confident with clean, verified recruitment hours

If You’re a Talent Acquisition Lead

  • Monitor recruiter capacity to prevent overload and potential turnover
  • Reallocate tasks directly through the Workload view without extra tools or emails
  • Eliminate reminder emails. ClickUp automates follow-ups for timely submissions
  • Approve your team’s hours swiftly and concentrate on strategic hiring
ClickUp Brain Capabilities

How AI Transforms Recruiter Time Tracking

No more manual chasing, reporting, or data entry. Brain takes care of everything.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget About Timesheet Follow-Up Hassles

Set submission deadlines once, and Brain automatically sends reminders and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Instantly Answer Time Tracking Queries

Ask questions like “Who hasn’t submitted?” or “How are recruiter hours allocated?” and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Meet Reviews with Pre-Prepared Summaries

Brain generates automatic summaries of recruiter time, workload, and progress for your meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Overlooked Work Automatically

Meetings and candidate communications are logged and linked to relevant tasks without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Automate Recruitment Workflows

Brain detects overtime, triggers follow-ups, and compiles reports without any manual effort.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Problems Before They Impact Payroll

Brain identifies missing timesheets and unusual patterns early to avoid costly payroll errors.

Frequently Asked Questions

Recruiter Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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