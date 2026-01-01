Juggling client meetings, property showings, and administrative tasks without a dedicated system leads to lost hours and missed opportunities:
Automated reminders ensure every client meeting and property showing is accounted for before invoicing.
Approvals and locked entries guarantee billing accuracy and protect against disputes.
Workload views highlight overbooked days so you can rebalance and stay productive.
Complete and exportable audit trails make client billing transparent and trustworthy.
Tag hours to listings or clients for precise reporting and commission tracking.
Automate follow-ups and summaries so you focus on closing deals, not chasing timesheets.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends reminders for missing time entries automatically.
Ask Brain “Which client hours are missing?” or “How much time did I spend on listings?” for immediate insights.
Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time and workload before meetings.
Meetings and client communications are logged and linked to tasks without lifting a finger.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.
AI spots missing or irregular entries early to keep billing accurate and timely.