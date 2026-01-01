Time Tracking Software for Real Estate Agents

Time Tracking Tailored for Real Estate Professionals

Monitor your billable hours, streamline client appointments, and let ClickUp Brain's AI automate your follow-ups so you focus on closing deals.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Common Challenges

Why Real Estate Agents Need Specialized Time Tracking Software

Juggling client meetings, property showings, and administrative tasks without a dedicated system leads to lost hours and missed opportunities:

  • Inaccurate time records — risking underbilling or lost revenue
  • Manual logs prone to errors — leading to client disputes or compliance issues
  • Untracked time on non-billable tasks — obscuring true productivity
  • Difficulty forecasting availability — causing scheduling conflicts
  • Lost time on repetitive follow-ups — distracting from sales focus
  • Fragmented tools disconnect workflows — making time data hard to analyze
  • No clear audit trail for client billing — increasing risk of disputes
  • Struggles with commission calculations — impacting income clarity
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Doesn’t Meet Real Estate Agents’ Needs

Outdated methods cause confusion, errors, and wasted time in fast-paced real estate environments.

Old-School Methods

  • Paper timesheets or manual spreadsheets prone to loss and inaccuracies
  • No real-time insights into where time is spent
  • Approval and billing processes handled via email, causing delays
  • Time data isolated from client or property management tools
  • Planning based on guesswork, risking overbooking
  • Compliance and billing documentation incomplete or missing

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized platform for logging, approving, and locking billable hours
  • Live visibility into time spent on clients, listings, and admin
  • Integrated approvals and audit trails for transparent billing
  • Time seamlessly connected to projects, tasks, and client records
  • Automated workload views to prevent overcommitment
  • Export-ready records for accurate commission and invoice generation
Agent-Focused Benefits

Unlock Efficiency with Time Tracking Made for Real Estate Agents

Generic tools slow you down. Here’s how ClickUp empowers your real estate workflow.
ClickUp Automations

Never Miss Billing Hours Again

Automated reminders ensure every client meeting and property showing is accounted for before invoicing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified, Audit-Ready Time Logs

Approvals and locked entries guarantee billing accuracy and protect against disputes.

ClickUp Views

Spot Overload Before It Impacts Sales

Workload views highlight overbooked days so you can rebalance and stay productive.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Stay Prepared for Compliance and Client Reviews

Complete and exportable audit trails make client billing transparent and trustworthy.

ClickUp Reports

Break Down Time by Property and Client

Tag hours to listings or clients for precise reporting and commission tracking.

ClickUp Reminders

Spend Less Time on Time Tracking Admin

Automate follow-ups and summaries so you focus on closing deals, not chasing timesheets.

Start Tracking Time Accurately Without the Back-and-Forth

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Real Estate Time Tracking Software

Professionals who rely on precise time capture to maximize earnings and efficiency.

For Solo Real Estate Agents

  • Eliminate manual time entry stress. Automated reminders keep your day organized
  • Track billable hours seamlessly across showings, client calls, and admin
  • Approve and lock your logged time quickly. Avoid billing errors
  • Generate accurate invoices and commission reports with ease

For Real Estate Team Leaders

  • Monitor team members’ workloads to prevent burnout and missed deadlines
  • Redistribute tasks with integrated workload views for balanced productivity
  • Forget chasing timesheets. Automated follow-ups save time
  • Approve your team’s hours in seconds and focus on growing your business
ClickUp Brain Enhancements

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

Eliminate manual tracking hassles. Let AI handle reminders, reports, and insights.
#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Follow-Ups

Set deadlines once and Brain sends reminders for missing time entries automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Instant Answers for Your Time Questions

Ask Brain “Which client hours are missing?” or “How much time did I spend on listings?” for immediate insights.

#ClickUpBrain

Auto-Prepared Time Reviews

Receive AI-generated summaries of tracked time and workload before meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Capture Hidden Work Automatically

Meetings and client communications are logged and linked to tasks without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Set Workflows on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and creates reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early

AI spots missing or irregular entries early to keep billing accurate and timely.

Common Questions

FAQs on Time Tracking for Real Estate Agents

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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