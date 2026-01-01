Time Tracking Software for Real Estate

Time Tracking Built Specifically for Real Estate Professionals

Monitor billable hours, streamline client billing, and leverage ClickUp Brain's AI to automate follow-ups and keep projects on schedule.
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Free forever. No credit card.
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Industry Challenges

Why Real Estate Teams Require Specialized Time Tracking Solutions

Without dedicated time tracking tailored to real estate, teams face operational hurdles that impact revenue and client satisfaction:

  • Inconsistent logging of client meetings and showings — leading to inaccurate billing
  • Manual entry errors in spreadsheets — causing costly reconciliation issues
  • Lack of visibility into agent availability — risking overbooking and missed opportunities
  • Compliance risks with contract hours and disclosures — jeopardizing legal standing
  • Managers overwhelmed chasing billing approvals — diverting focus from sales strategy
  • Disconnected time data from property listings and transactions — reducing actionable insights
  • Difficulty verifying contractor and vendor hours — complicating payment processes
  • Unreliable reports on labor costs and profitability — hindering growth decisions
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Methods Underperform in Real Estate

Fragmented data and manual processes slow down your deals and drain your team’s productivity.

Traditional Approaches

  • Manual timesheets via email or spreadsheets prone to delays
  • Limited insight into real-time agent hours and client engagement
  • Approvals managed over email without verifiable audit trails
  • Time entries disconnected from property listings and transactions
  • Capacity planning based on guesswork rather than data
  • Compliance documentation scattered and difficult to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized platform for submitting and locking time entries
  • Real-time dashboards showing agent availability and billable hours
  • Automated approvals with audit trails and reminders
  • Time tracking linked directly to properties, listings, and deals
  • Workload views to balance agent assignments effectively
  • Exportable, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Unlock Real Estate Efficiency

How Effective Time Tracking Transforms Real Estate Operations

Outdated processes and fragmented data limit your team's potential and client experience.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Client Interaction Is Accounted For

Automated reminders guarantee all meetings, showings, and calls are logged before billing.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Time Logs for Accurate Client Invoicing

Approvals and locked entries provide trustworthy billing data that clients can rely on.

ClickUp Views

Identify Agent Overload Before It Affects Performance

Visual workload insights help redistribute tasks to prevent burnout and maintain productivity.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Prepare for Audits with Confidence and Ease

Complete, export-ready records ensure compliance with legal and contractual obligations.

ClickUp Reports

Pinpoint Profitability by Property and Project

Tag hours to listings or deals to generate detailed labor cost reports for better financial decisions.

ClickUp Reminders

Free Your Team From Time Tracking Administration

Automate reminders and reporting so agents focus on closing deals, not logging hours.

Accurately Track Time Without the Hassle

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Ideal Users

Who Gains the Most from Real Estate Time Tracking Software?

Teams focused on precision and efficiency in client billing and project management

For Real Estate Brokers and Office Managers

  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. Automated notifications ensure timely timesheet submissions
  • Quickly identify missing entries and address discrepancies without sifting through emails
  • Approve billable hours in a single click. Lock approved entries to prevent changes
  • Enter negotiations and closings with accurate, verified data for seamless billing

For Real Estate Agents and Property Managers

  • Monitor workload to avoid overbooking or underperformance
  • Adjust client appointments and property showings directly from workload views
  • Skip manual time reminders. ClickUp Brain handles follow-ups autonomously
  • Approve your logged hours swiftly so you can prioritize client relationships
AI-Enhanced Real Estate Time Management

Experience Time Tracking Without Manual Burdens

No more chasing timesheets or compiling reports. ClickUp Brain automates your workflow.

#ClickUpBrain

Eliminate the Stress of Timesheet Reminders

Set deadlines once; Brain sends automatic nudges and flags missing entries.

#ClickUpBrain

Obtain Instant Insights on Team Time Usage

Ask Brain who’s incomplete or how time is allocated and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Walk Into Meetings Fully Prepared

Receive AI-generated summaries of hours, tasks, and progress without lifting a finger.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and informal discussions are logged and linked to deals effortlessly.

#ClickUpBrain

Let Your Workflows Run Smoothly on Autopilot

Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early to Prevent Billing Errors

Brain spots missing or unusual entries before they impact your revenue cycle.

Frequently Asked Questions

Real Estate Time Tracking FAQs

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

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