Without a dedicated system, managing intervention hours is chaotic. Reading specialists face these hurdles without specialized time tracking:
Automated reminders from ClickUp guarantee all intervention hours are recorded on time.
Approvals and locked entries create trustworthy records for accountability and compliance.
Workload views reveal who’s at capacity so you can reassign sessions proactively.
Detailed logs and edit histories are instantly accessible for audits and reporting.
Tag hours by student or program to generate precise, transparent reports.
ClickUp automates reminders and reports so specialists focus on teaching, not paperwork.
Specialists and coordinators who depend on reliable, timely intervention data
No follow-ups, no tedious reports, no manual oversight. Brain handles everything.
Set deadlines once and Brain sends automatic reminders, flagging missing entries instantly.
Ask Brain questions like “Who hasn’t submitted hours?” or “How much time was spent on interventions?”
Brain generates AI-written summaries of time logs, workloads, and progress for meetings.
Meetings and one-on-one sessions are automatically logged and linked to student plans.
Brain flags overtime, assigns follow-ups, and compiles reports without manual input.
Brain spots missing or irregular entries early, protecting data integrity and compliance.