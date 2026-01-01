Juggling live broadcasts, interviews, and prep time without centralized tracking leads to costly errors and stress:
Automated reminders guarantee timely airtime submissions for precise show records.
Locked entries and approval workflows secure trustworthy timesheet data.
Workload views reveal overtime trends so adjustments happen proactively.
Access detailed logs and export audit trails at any time.
Tag hours by program or project for insightful labor cost reporting.
Automated alerts and summaries keep the team on track without manual effort.
Radio professionals who need precise, effortless time management
No more chasing updates or compiling reports. Let AI do the heavy lifting.
Set deadlines once; Brain sends timely nudges and flags missing logs automatically.
Ask Brain who’s missing submissions or how airtime was distributed and get immediate answers.
Brain generates summaries of tracked time and workload ready for your meetings.
Meetings and prep sessions are logged and linked to shows without manual input.
Brain triggers alerts and reports based on time data trends, reducing oversight.
Brain spots anomalies like missing logs or unusual hours before they escalate.