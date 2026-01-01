Time Tracking Software for Radio Hosts

Track Every Broadcast Minute with Confidence

Easily log airtime, manage show schedules, and rely on ClickUp Brain’s AI to automate follow-ups for flawless time management.
Free forever.
No credit card.
Free forever. No credit card.
4.6 stars25,000+ reviews from
time tracking dashboards
Trusted by the best
Challenges

Why Radio Hosts Need Dedicated Time Tracking Software

Juggling live broadcasts, interviews, and prep time without centralized tracking leads to costly errors and stress:

  • Missed airtime logging causes payment discrepancies — losing track of billable segments
  • Manual logs invite mistakes — inaccurate show duration data wastes resources
  • Unseen overtime risks burnout — hosts work extra hours without recognition
  • Compliance with FCC and contracts becomes risky — no reliable audit trails
  • Producers spend hours chasing hosts for reports — delays in scheduling and billing
  • Time data scattered across notes and tools — no clear picture of workload
  • Freelance DJs and contributors lack verified hours — complicating payouts
  • Management struggles to analyze labor costs accurately — decisions lack data backing
Traditional vs ClickUp

Why Conventional Time Tracking Falls Short for Radio Hosts

Outdated methods drain productivity and obscure insights, leaving hosts and producers in the dark.

Old-School Tracking

  • Handwritten logs and spreadsheets prone to loss and error
  • Delayed visibility into airtime and prep hours
  • Approval processes handled via informal chats or emails
  • Time logs disconnected from show tasks and production workflows
  • Capacity planning based on assumptions, not data
  • Compliance documentation incomplete and hard to access

ClickUp Time Tracking

  • Centralized, digital airtime and task tracking in one platform
  • Real-time visibility into live and prep hours
  • Automated approvals with reminders and audit trails
  • Time data fully integrated with show production and scheduling
  • Visual workload insights to prevent host overload
  • Export-ready, tamper-proof records for compliance and billing
Radio Host Benefits

Unlock Peak Performance with Radio Host Time Tracking

Overcome outdated logs and fragmented info to boost show quality and host well-being.
ClickUp Automations

Ensure Every Broadcast Minute Is Logged Accurately

Automated reminders guarantee timely airtime submissions for precise show records.

ClickUp Timesheet

Deliver Verified Hours to Payroll and Management

Locked entries and approval workflows secure trustworthy timesheet data.

ClickUp Views

Spot Host Fatigue Before It Hits the Airwaves

Workload views reveal overtime trends so adjustments happen proactively.

ClickUp Time Tracking

Be Audit-Ready with Complete Compliance Records

Access detailed logs and export audit trails at any time.

ClickUp Reports

Allocate Costs to Shows and Segments with Precision

Tag hours by program or project for insightful labor cost reporting.

ClickUp Reminders

Minimize Time Tracking Hassles and Maximize Focus

Automated alerts and summaries keep the team on track without manual effort.

Start Tracking Broadcast Time Without the Hassle

Calendar_time tracking
Ideal Users

Who Benefits Most from Radio Host Time Tracking Software

Radio professionals who need precise, effortless time management

If You're a Radio Host

  • Stop guessing airtime. Automated reminders ensure every segment is logged on time
  • Access real-time summaries to track your live and prep hours without hassle
  • Approve your timesheets with a single click. Lock entries to prevent changes
  • Have confidence your billing and payroll are based on verified, accurate data

If You're a Show Producer or Manager

  • Monitor host workloads to prevent burnout and maintain show quality
  • Reassign tasks dynamically through workload views to balance schedules
  • Eliminate manual follow-ups. ClickUp handles reminders for timesheet submissions
  • Quickly approve hours and focus on producing top-tier content
ClickUp Brain in Action

Simplify Time Tracking with AI-Powered Automation

No more chasing updates or compiling reports. Let AI do the heavy lifting.

#ClickUpBrain

Forget Manual Reminder Hassles

Set deadlines once; Brain sends timely nudges and flags missing logs automatically.

#ClickUpBrain

Get Instant Insights with Natural Language Queries

Ask Brain who’s missing submissions or how airtime was distributed and get immediate answers.

#ClickUpBrain

Arrive Prepared for Reviews and Payroll

Brain generates summaries of tracked time and workload ready for your meetings.

#ClickUpBrain

Automatically Capture Overlooked Work

Meetings and prep sessions are logged and linked to shows without manual input.

#ClickUpBrain

Keep Workflows Moving Smoothly

Brain triggers alerts and reports based on time data trends, reducing oversight.

#ClickUpBrain

Detect Issues Early to Avoid Payroll Errors

Brain spots anomalies like missing logs or unusual hours before they escalate.

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQs on Radio Host Time Tracking

Stop chasing timesheets. Start with ClickUp today.

Calendar_time tracking
SOC 2
CERTIFIED
ISO 27001
CERTIFIED
GDPR
COMPLIANT
HIPAA
COMPLIANT